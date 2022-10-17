ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 3

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 3, the incumbent Paul Brandmire is being challenged by Jake Anderson. Brandmire is finishing up his first term on the council. He says he ran the first time on a platform of personal freedom, smaller government, and lower taxes and that continues to be his focus. He says he's proud that he was able to squash a plan for a local mask mandate during the pandemic.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
After 6 Years, These are Now Back at St. Cloud McDonald’s

Kids can rejoice! After McDonald's announced "Adult Happy Meals" a couple of weeks ago, now, after a 6 year hiatus, they are bringing back "Boo Buckets". Boo Buckets are a Halloween way to deliver a Happy Meal to kids instead of just the regular Happy Meal box. Plus, after they have eaten their Happy Meal, they can use the Boo Buckets as their Trick or Treating candy container. Double win-win!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

