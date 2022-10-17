Tailwind Air Launches First-Ever Manhattan to Washington DC Seaplane Service

Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
georgetowner.com
The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary
The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC
There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
arlnow.com
FBI raid on the Pike targeted an ABC News producer, Rolling Stone reports
A national media outlet has shed some light on a mysterious FBI raid in Arlington earlier this year. Rolling Stone reports that the raid on a Columbia Pike apartment building, which ARLnow first reported in April, targeted a well-known ABC News producer, James Gordon Meek. Meek, an Emmy award winner...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Construction: 601 and 603 N. Alfred St.
Two brand-new homes are looking for owners in Alexandria. 601 N. Alfred St. and 603 N. Alfred Street were both just built by award winning developer Regent Company, and listed by Lyssa Seward, Seward Group, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or a private showing, contact Lyssa at...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria and Fairfax County 2022 Leaf Collection Schedule
We're still a few weeks away from the peak of fall foliage here in Alexandria, but fall leaf collection will be starting soon. Starting on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31), vacuum leaf trucks will start moving through neighborhoods sucking up leaves to be composted. Alexandria is divided up into five collection...
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
NBC Washington
Metro Says Silver Line Extension Ready to Open — But There Aren't Enough Trains
Metro says it is ready to open the next phase of the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, Virginia, in time for the busy Thanksgiving rush, but it doesn’t have enough trains to do so at this point. Because Metro has not been permitted to return...
Ex-cop Michael Fanone felt 'betrayed' by Secret Service on Jan. 6, discusses new book
Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and a brain injury on January 6, and testified at the Jan. 6 House hearings. The now-former police officer has written a book called “Hold the Line: The insurrection and one cop’s battle for America’s soul.”
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
therealdeal.com
Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
Members of the Manocherian family unloaded a Midtown rental tower for $50.1 million, a rare sale for the prominent and long-standing Manhattan landlords. The 31-story, 181-unit apartment building at 245 East 44th Street, known as Falcon Tower, sold for about $275,000 per unit, records show. Five LLCs are listed as...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River
Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
WTOP
Why home prices in Arlington were down 14% in September
Home sales continue to slow across the D.C. region, even as year-over-year selling prices generally remain higher, but there are exceptions to the annual price gains. Across the D.C. area, listing service Bright MLS reports the median price of a home that sold in September was $532,000, up 3.3% compared to September 2021.
