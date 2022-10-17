In the beginning of December, there will be a live streamed official Elden Ring concert from Hollywood. Elden Ring, the newest role-playing game RPG by the illustrious developer FromSoftware, has been met with universal acclaim since its February release. Even though Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s first real step into open-world mechanics, it still features a lot of the hallmarks of the Soulsborne series, such as fantastic world-building and challenging quests. It has been said that bosses like Malenia from the Elden Ring are among the series’ most challenging.

3 DAYS AGO