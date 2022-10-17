Read full article on original website
With Rebecca, Cyberpunk Cosplayers Aim For The Target
This incredible costume demonstrates why Rebecca was such a standout character in the otherwise chaotic series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which launched on Netflix earlier this Fall to a great deal of critical acclaim. However, it was not until Studio Trigger came to life via their different anime lens that Cyberpunk gained...
The Yakuza Team Is Waiting For Player Feedback Before Deciding On A Permanent Title For The Series
In an announcement made one month ago, Ryu Ga Gotoku detailed several significant upcoming alterations to the Yakuza franchise. In addition to the news of three new games, the Japanese developer also shared information about a change in their company’s name. Instead of Yakuza, Ryu Ga Gotoku will be known in the West by the term “Like a Dragon,” precisely as it is known in the East.
A Lovely Tattoo Of Ellie In An Astronaut Helmet, Inspired By A Moving Scene In The Last Of Us 2, Was Shared By A Fan Of The Series
A beautiful Ellie in space tattoo was posted by a fan of The Last of Us. One of the more redeeming features of The Last of Us is Ellie’s pre-infection fascination with the world, which includes her interest in space. Fans have been very creative in their appreciation of...
The Multiverse Is The Focus Of The Current Bayonetta 3 Video, Showcasing The Many Different Versions Of Bayonetta That The Player Will Face
A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 focuses on the game’s story, showcasing the game’s Multiverse and its many incarnations of Bayonetta. As the game’s release date approaches, Nintendo and PlatinumGames have been showing off a lot of gameplay footage. Some examples of these changes are a new cast member for Bayonetta and altered mechanics for the Umbra witch. This latest teaser, released with the game’s release date just a few weeks away, expands on the game’s multiverse premise.
Fans Of Elden Ring Can Tune In To A Livestreamed Performance Including Arrangements Of In-Game Music Performed In A Jazz Style
In the beginning of December, there will be a live streamed official Elden Ring concert from Hollywood. Elden Ring, the newest role-playing game RPG by the illustrious developer FromSoftware, has been met with universal acclaim since its February release. Even though Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s first real step into open-world mechanics, it still features a lot of the hallmarks of the Soulsborne series, such as fantastic world-building and challenging quests. It has been said that bosses like Malenia from the Elden Ring are among the series’ most challenging.
A New Emote And Song Inspired By Lizzo Are Now Available In Fortnite
The new Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features dance routines performed by Jaedan Gomez and music performed by Lizzo. You may buy the emote right now for the price of 300 V-Bucks. Many players appear pleased with the new feature, and they are eager to test it out with a few of the game’s skins.
The Modding Community Has Added Yet Another Skin To Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Based On The Popular ‘Spiderman Meme
Modders have managed to bring the famous Spooderman meme into the game as a playable skin in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and there appears to be no end to the number of mods being added. The number of mods available for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is mind-boggling. It’s also a testament to the talent and creativity of Marvel’s Spider-Man modding community that new mods are still being created months after the game’s PC release.
The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC
There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
On October 19, Ubisoft Will Announce The Newest Silent Hill Content
On October 19, 2022, Konami, the company responsible for developing the popular Silent Hill series, will discuss the most recent developments concerning the franchise. The extremely mysterious PT, the most current installment in the series, continues to be a fan favorite. Since its initial release on August 12, 2014, players have been clamoring for additional content to be added to the game.
A Competent Dark Souls 2 Cosplayer Duplicates The Emerald Herald While Posing In Majula, The Capital City Of Drangleic
Amazing cosplay from Dark Souls 2 brings the Emerald Herald to life against a setting reminiscent of Drangleic, the game’s fantasy universe. Despite its reputation as the series’ ugly duckling, FromSoftware’s Dark Souls 2 effectively expanded upon its predecessor’s roots and introduced new characters and gameplay concepts. After another fan revealed a Heide Knight cosplay for Dark Souls 2, this one decided to become the game’s renowned Emerald Herald.
In 2022, Pokémon GO Will Host A Halloween Event Featuring The Debut Of Some Genuinely Terrifying New Pokémon, Such As Mega Banette And Shiny Noibat
This year’s Pokémon GO Halloween event, like last year’s, will bring several Shiny and Mega Pokémon to the mobile game in honor of the spookiest time of the year. Niantic’s mobile app’s selection of pocket monsters has slowly expanded, thanks to the game’s regular updates and special holiday events. Since its inception in 2016, Pokémon GO has held a Halloween event, and this year’s celebration will bring brand new, possibly horrifying Pokémon to the streets.
Queen Rennala, The Leader Of The Elden Ring, Has A Peculiar Amber Egg, The Contents Of Which Have Recently Been Decoded By A Renowned Data Miner
Zullie the Witch, a famous data miner from the Elden Ring, has opened Rennala’s massive amber egg, and she has discovered some very unpleasant things inside. The magical boss may be found in the Raya Lucaria Academy, a dungeon seen from throughout the beautiful land of Liurnia of the Lakes.
Creators Of Resident Evil 4 VR And Iron Man VR Have Been Acquired By Meta
The first day of Meta Connect 2022 got off to a rousing start. The first thing that Meta did was unveil a brand-new headset that will cost you $1500 but will offer you the most potent and baddest hardware that has ever been strapped to a person’s eyeholes. At the same time, Iron Man VR gave up its status as a PSVR unique title and will be available on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
That Kassandra Costume From Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Looks Fantastic. It Captures The Essence Of The Spartan Warrior Down To The Face Paint And Renegade Armor
This costume of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s main character, Kassandra, is amazingly accurate. The 2018 installment of the open-world franchise sent players to Ancient Greece, where they may take control of either Kassandra or her half-brother Alexios. A devoted fan has evolved into the ancient warrior Kassandra, who is widely regarded as the best protagonist in Assassin’s Creed, or at least a better choice than Alexios.
Feargus Urquhart, Creator Of The Obsidian Franchise, Is Eager To Create A New Fallout Installment
Feargus Urquhart, the co-founder of Obsidian Entertainment, recently mentioned that his company would like to produce another Fallout game. He was alluding to the prevalent Fallout: New Vegas launched on October 19, 2010. However, Urquhart claims that the business only holds out for the appropriate moment to present itself. DualShockers...
The Director Of Dead By Daylight Has Expressed Interest In Including Chucky In Future Installments
The creative director of Dead by Daylight has stated that he would be interested in introducing Chucky as a possible murderer to the game. He made this statement while pointing out that Chucky is a famous horror figure and that his compact size wouldn’t preclude him from entering the game.
The Star Wars Video Game Series known As Knights Of The Old Republic KOTOR Is Still Widely Regarded As A Significant Entry In The Star Wars Gaming Canon
Fan art of Darth Revan from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was recently published, bringing back fond memories of what many consider BioWare‘s best game. Fans have been waiting for the return of the Galactic Republic timeline ever since the third installment was canceled, and the troubled KOTOR remake was reportedly delayed indefinitely. As time has passed, the games depicting this era of Star Wars history have aged poorly, but the era’s enduring popularity has not.
On November 17, Steam Will Release Remastered Versions Of Crysis 2 And 3
According to a recent announcement by Crytek, the remastered versions of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will be available on Steam starting the next month. These titles were formerly available exclusively through the Epic Games Store, but the time has come to open them up to a wider audience on personal computers.
Overwatch 2, According To Dunkey, Is The Year’s Most Horrible Game
Overwatch 2 has been described by Videogamedunkey as being the most horrible game of 2022. Overwatch 2 was one of the most exciting games for a considerable amount of time, and even though the game had a tremendous debut week, the game was plagued with problems. To begin, almost immediately...
After The Declaration Of Silent Hill, Castlevania Enthusiasts Have Been Calling For A New Game
During a particular Silent Hill transmission that Konami broadcast, several recently released games were demonstrated for the audience. The presentation occurred during a period when Konami had mainly withdrawn from developing new games. It had been ten years since the release of the most recent Silent Hill game. Fans of the Silent Hill franchise are having a lovely day today.
