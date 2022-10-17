Read full article on original website
Related
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
rigzone.com
USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
Several U.S. oil and gas associations have reacted after the Biden administration revealed that it was taking additional energy measures. American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “at a time when American energy can be a stabilizing force at home and abroad, we urge caution in continuing to rely on short-term efforts that are no substitute for sound long-term policies that enable American energy leadership”.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises Despite Energy Remarks from Biden
Oil rose as traders shrugged off President Joe Biden’s remarks about taming energy prices. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 3.3% to settle above $85 a barrel. In a speech on Wednesday, Biden confirmed the US is releasing 15 million barrels from the nation’s strategic reserve but didn’t announce any other steps that might pull back prices, such as plans to curb fuel exports.
rigzone.com
Gasoline Prices Stubbornly High in Election Swing States
US pump prices remain stubbornly high just three weeks away from the midterm elections, and the states where the pain is most acute include those poised to determine which party controls Congress. Nevada and Arizona — swing states with competitive Senate races — are among those grappling with the highest...
Trump Stashed 'Highly Sensitive' China, Iran Missile Intel At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Leaked information could have seriously jeopardized U.S. security, sources told The Washington Post.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
rigzone.com
Oil Market Traders Torn
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, diesel trends, weather patterns and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one...
rigzone.com
Oil Shows Minimal Change Amid Equity Market Weakness
Oil settled little changed, paring earlier gains, after a drop in broader equity markets countered optimism that China may ease quarantine restrictions. West Texas Intermediate’s more active December futures contract settled near $85 a barrel after a choppy session. Prices have been oscillating within a narrow band since late-September, taking cues from fluctuating risk sentiment in broader markets. Earlier in the session, prices rallied as Chinese bureaucrats debated whether to reduce mandatory-quarantine periods for visitors.
rigzone.com
CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
CNOOC Limited has announced the first “deep-deep” large gas field, dubbed Baodao 21-1, which it says has proved gas-in-place of over 50 billion cubic meters. The company, which noted that the proved gas in-place of Baodao 21-1 has successfully passed the Chinese governmental review and filing, said the Baodao 21-1 gas-bearing structure will host the first deep-water deep-stratum large gas field in the South China Sea, “realizing the biggest discovery in more than half a century in Songnan-Baodao Sag”.
rigzone.com
Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
rigzone.com
Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
Germany is at risk of wasting billions of euros on boosting liquefied natural gas imports instead of moving toward sustainable alternatives like energy efficiency, according to a new report. The country faces about 200 billion euros ($196 billion) of additional costs for gas imports by the end of the decade,...
rigzone.com
Schlumberger Beats Profit Estimates
Schlumberger posted its highest profit in seven years as overseas drillers put oil and gas rigs back to work, following North America’s lead amid tight global supplies. The world’s biggest oil-services provider joined smaller rival Baker Hughes Co. in predicting an international sales expansion over the final three months of the year. Schlumberger’s third-quarter adjusted net income rose to $907 million, the highest since 2015. The shares rose 2% in pre-market trading.
rigzone.com
Latin America Offshore Wind Capacity To Reach 34 GW By 2050
Latin America will see a sharp increase in offshore wind projects, with capacity reaching 34 GW by 2050. — Latin America will see a sharp increase in offshore wind projects, with capacity reaching 34 GW by 2050, according to a new analysis from Wood Mackenzie. Offshore wind activity will...
rigzone.com
Offshore Wind To Be The Next Bet For Oil Majors
Annual spending on offshore wind will rise from less than $20Bn in 2020 to almost $120Bn in 2030 and it will be the next bet for oil majors. — Annual spending on offshore wind will rise from less than $20 billion in 2020 to almost $120 billion in 2030 and it will be the next bet for oil majors, Wood Mackenzie said.
Comments / 1