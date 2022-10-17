MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent statistics show at least 26 people were killed last year in Minnesota by domestic violence. The Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes a holistic approach to breaking the abuse cycle.The organization provides -- from basic services like finding a safe place to stay, to advocacy, therapy for children and victims, as well for people who use violence. The program began in 1979.While some might express surprise that the project offers help to those who have used violence, DAP's Amirthini Keefe says they work on cases sometimes with both parties in the same room.At a gala this Thursday, supporters will hear from clients about how they're healing and from staff about how to help others.Their fall fundraiser is Thursday night. WCCO's Mike Augustyniak and Shayla Reaves are co-hosting the evening. It's totally free to stream the program, Between now and the end of the week, anyone who donates to DAP will have their contribution doubled.

