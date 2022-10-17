Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
KEYC
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard,...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store
Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
Three Can’t-Miss Parades in Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
fox9.com
Serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis, families warn
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?
MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes holistic view on breaking cycle of abuse
MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent statistics show at least 26 people were killed last year in Minnesota by domestic violence. The Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes a holistic approach to breaking the abuse cycle.The organization provides -- from basic services like finding a safe place to stay, to advocacy, therapy for children and victims, as well for people who use violence. The program began in 1979.While some might express surprise that the project offers help to those who have used violence, DAP's Amirthini Keefe says they work on cases sometimes with both parties in the same room.At a gala this Thursday, supporters will hear from clients about how they're healing and from staff about how to help others.Their fall fundraiser is Thursday night. WCCO's Mike Augustyniak and Shayla Reaves are co-hosting the evening. It's totally free to stream the program, Between now and the end of the week, anyone who donates to DAP will have their contribution doubled.
fox9.com
Monarch nightclub mass shooting survivors recall running for their lives
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Survivors of last year’s mass shooting outside the Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis are sharing their stories with a jury. Jawan Carroll is on trial for murder and attempted murder in a shootout with a rival that left two dead and more than half-a-dozen injured. Four of the injured took the stand on Tuesday, called to testify as witnesses by prosecutors. Doctors have said the death total could have been higher as millimeters mattered with some of the bullet wounds suffered that night.
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
willmarradio.com
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
