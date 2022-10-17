Krypton CEO Michael Nowotny On How Krypton Is Using Chainlink To Attract More Institutions To DeFi

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
dronedj.com
German drone maker Quantum-Systems scores $17.5M from Peter Thiel, others
Germany-based drone start-up Quantum-Systems has bagged $17.5 million in new funding from investors, including billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel who cofounded PayPal and was the first outside investor in Facebook. The news comes mere months after the drone manufacturer raised $32 million through a mix of equity and debt financing...
How to Participate in the Open Source Project - PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
India Now Has The Third-Largest Web3 Talent
According to a new survey that was just released by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), an organization based in India that has more than 3,000 members, the study found that the nation now boasts 11% of the world’s Web 3.0 talent. Due to this statistic,...
Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Fujifilm collaborates with Adobe for direct camera-to-cloud feature
FUJIFILM North America Corp. announced a collaboration with Adobe to develop a new firmware for the FUJIFILM X-H2S digital camera (X-H2S) with FUJIFILM X-H file transmitter battery grip accessory (FT-XH) that will provide the first native Camera-to-Cloud (C2C) integration capability for digital still cameras, powered by Frame.io. The upcoming firmware, expected to release in spring 2023, for X-H2S enables production workflow from anywhere in the world, and will facilitate collaborative image and story production.
gcimagazine.com
Croda Joins WBCSD, Announces Net Nature Positive Goal
Croda International Plc has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). In addition go joining the WBCSD, Croda has also announced a goal to become net nature positive by 2030. In addition to its existing sustainability commitment, the company will work to achieve a net nature-positive future. Croda...
fundselectorasia.com
Microfinance and impact firm Mikro Kapital opens in Hong Kong
Mikro Kapital, a Luxembourg-headquartered impact finance and microfinance firm, has opened a new office in Hong Kong and has appointed Danny Howell as its new CEO for Asia. Howell will work closely with Mikro Kapital’s chair and founder, Vincenzo Trani, to create opportunities for Asia-based family and multi-family offices seeking access to microfinance and impact finance investment opportunities.
cryptopotato.com
Dragonfly Fintech Wins G20 TechSprint CBDC Challenge
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 19th October 2022]. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub and Bank Indonesia under the Indonesian G20 Presidency announced the winners of their jointly organized G20 TechSprint competition last week during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This third edition of the TechSprint aims to catalyze the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Twenty-one finalists from more than 100 applicants worldwide developed and submitted innovative best-in-class CBDC solutions.
navalnews.com
Sentient showcases ViDAR surveillance systems portfolio
Sentient Vision Systems’ strategy for further developing its leading position as a provider of Search and Rescue (SAR) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions to integrators and crewed and uncrewed aircraft OEMs, is central to its expansion across NATO and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), reporting more than 10 separate proof of performance programme and evaluation initiatives currently in place with maritime defence organisations and agencies including European navies.
Veritone Collaborates With This Web3 Platform For Block-Chain Powered Marketplace
Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders, collaborated with Veritone, Inc VERI, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform. The partnership will make a fast, easy and secure experience for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder, and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate blockchain transformation.
Woonsocket Call
Life Announces App V1 Release and another Partnership with Fuse Network
The eagerly awaited app is scheduled to launch in Nov 2022. New York, NY, United States - October 20, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — $LIFE is proud to announce that after almost 10 months of hard work, they are putting the final touches on their highly anticipated app. The community was definitely excited to hear that Nov 1st, 2022 will be the official date that the team sends their creation off to Google & Apple to review.
salestechstar.com
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
techunwrapped.com
HP offers simple, more secure and sustainable printing solutions
During the HP Amplify Executive Forum, HP’s annual partner event, the company presented the service HP Instant Ink for small business and the new LaserJet Pro with HP+designed to simplify technology management for small business owners. Thanks to Instant Ink, small businesses will automatically receive, and at home, specific...
These 6 Startups Want to Clean Up Fashion
Startups are cropping up to address fashion’s social and environmental impacts, but what will it take to more widely commercialize nascent technologies? At H&M Foundation’s Planet Positive Perspectives event in New York on Oct. 13, part of its series of events focused on speeding sustainable change, speakers shared entrepreneur, investor and manufacturer perspectives on eco innovation. “Our industry, together with a lot of other industries, live beyond the planetary boundaries. We’re borrowing resources from future generations,” said Christiane Dolva, strategy lead for Planet Positive at H&M Foundation. “We need to aim for creating an industry together that can actually build back better,...
Comments / 0