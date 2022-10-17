Read full article on original website
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’ Medical Procedure
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer
What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season. The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over. In...
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids
If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
Waterloo Set To Become Iowa’s Next “Smart City”
Waterloo joins five other cities as they take the next step in technological advancements. The Honeywell Smart City Accelerator Program is providing multiple cities throughout the United States with the resources they need to become "smart cities." This means that the city of Waterloo will be working closely with Honeywell and Accelerator to create initiatives that will target key factors that will improve the quality of life for city residents.
Many voice disapproval on Linn County Conservation Board’s plans to pave nature trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grant Wood Trail is off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. The county wants to expand its length and width, and pave it to make it more handicap accessible. Some say this will take away its natural beauty. As Jacque Keppler...
More Details from Sunday Stabbing
More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
Rising Star Set To Make Iowa Debut In Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls is bringing in some big musical acts towards the end of the year. Last month, we shared the news with you that a country music legend would be making her way to Iowa at the end of the year. Martina McBride is slated to perform in Cedar Falls this winter.
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Eastern Iowa? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant
Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
