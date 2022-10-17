ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

K92.3

NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer

What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids

These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season

Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]

If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A Unique New Eatery Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

If you're craving some authentic gumbo, you won't have to travel far! According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new eatery called Fat Pat’s Gumbo YaYa is now open at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids!. Fat Pat's Gumbo YaYa is owned and operated by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Set To Become Iowa's Next "Smart City"

Waterloo joins five other cities as they take the next step in technological advancements. The Honeywell Smart City Accelerator Program is providing multiple cities throughout the United States with the resources they need to become "smart cities." This means that the city of Waterloo will be working closely with Honeywell and Accelerator to create initiatives that will target key factors that will improve the quality of life for city residents.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

More Details from Sunday Stabbing

More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Rising Star Set To Make Iowa Debut In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is bringing in some big musical acts towards the end of the year. Last month, we shared the news with you that a country music legend would be making her way to Iowa at the end of the year. Martina McBride is slated to perform in Cedar Falls this winter.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant

Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
WATERLOO, IA
