WLS-TV (ABC7) News/Digital Intern, Spring 2023

On-Site - This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage, signature local events and programming, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The award-winning Design Department at ABC 7 produces full-scope multiplatform creative for all events, special programs, initiatives, and newscasts. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

This internship might be for you if you love to create, learn, and collaborate. You will be part of a digital team assisting in producing stories, creating original videos, and engaging our audience on social networks. You must be motivated, willing to take on new challenges and make the most of your time with us to truly make a difference.

What you bring to the role...

-You enjoy telling stories in creative ways

-You have a passion for digital media and television

-You love YouTube and creating Stories

-You think on your feet, like learning new things and learn quickly

-You can explain just about anything to anyone in writing, in person or on the phone.

-You love taking on problems and finding creative solutions

-You can multi-task in a fast-paced environment, but also know how to stay focused on what matters most

-You have experience with non-linear video editing software (Adobe Premiere, AVID and/or Final Cut Pro)

-You have experience with Adobe Photoshop or similar program

-You have experience with photography and/or videography (DLSR or similar cameras)

-You have previous experience (academic or internship) in journalism (print, digital, and/or broadcast) and/or in television, news, and news media production

-Junior/Senior-level standing

-Must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR must have graduated from a college/university within 6 months OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Professional Internship

-Cover Letter which includes a 1-2 writing samples.

Flex Type On-Site

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10026079 or use the link:

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

All candidates must possess unrestricted work authorization to work in the US.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old

Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

The approximate dates of this internship are January 2023-June 2023

All candidates must be willing to work 18-20 hours/week

Must be able to work a consistent, reliable schedule throughout the internship

This internship is an On-Site internship in the Chicago office. Must be able to provide own housing and transportation for the duration of the program in the Chicago area.

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.