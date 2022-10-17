Read full article on original website
Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?
Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town. Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.
The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls in 2022
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
newschannel6now.com
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
Wichita Falls lake levels still dropping despite recent rain
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said that while recent rain and cooler weather have helped the current drought situation “a little bit”, the city is still on pace to enact Stage 1 Drought Watch restriction by the end of October. According to the latest information from Wichita Falls city […]
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Frost coming to parts of Texoma
A cold front brought possible freezing temps to Texaoms with lows getting down into the high to the mid-30s with some areas receiving a freeze watch on Wednesday, October 19, morning. This will be a light freeze if it happens, as the temperature will only reach 32 degrees or below for a very short amount of time.
Mark Hood pulls out of WFISD School Board race
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns. Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position. “It is with a sincere heart […]
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
kswo.com
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?
So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
