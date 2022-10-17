Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
MMAmania.com
Khabib trashes Charles Oliveira’s nonexistent ground game — ‘You tap eight times in UFC’
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira holds the record for most submissions in UFC at 16, as well as the record for most finishes at 19. The Brazilian is also second all time behind Jim Miller (46) for most submission attempts at 40. Too bad “Do Bronx” has no ground game....
Conor McGregor Talks Potential Rematch With Floyd Mayweather: ‘Today, I End Floyd’
Conor McGregor remains confident he’d beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. The pair of combat sport stars first crossed paths in 2017, where Mayweather would get a standing TKO of the debuting McGregor in round 10. Since the fight and the millions of dollars they made from it, they have gone their different ways but their rivalry seems to be far from over.
Dana White: Sean O'Malley 'on the cusp of being a massive global superstar' ahead of UFC 280
Dana White thinks Sean O'Malley’s fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280 is comparable to Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo. Although McGregor had a lot of notoriety prior to his famous UFC 194 fight with Aldo in December 2014, his popularity and significance hit overdrive when he knocked out the longtime champion in just 13 seconds.
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes T.J. Dillashaw’s PED history is a relevant narrative heading into UFC 280: “He’s a convicted cheater”
Aljamain Sterling’s coach Ray Longo believes that T.J. Dillashaw‘s history is important heading into UFC 280. ‘Funk Master’ is set to return this weekend for the first time since his rematch with Petr Yan in April. In that bantamweight title matchup, Sterling used his wrestling and grappling to earn a split-decision win. The victory was his first title defense since claiming the championship by disqualification the year prior.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. A lot has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion. Unfortunately for him, the judges disagreed.
UFC 280: TJ Dillashaw out to undo ‘deal with the devil’ in title fight with Aljamain Sterling
UFC 280 boasts one of the most exciting cards of the year so far, with the vacant lightweight title-bout main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira taking centre stage in Abu Dhabi.It is not the only title fight on the card, however, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling facing off against former champion TJ Dillashaw for the belt at 135lbs. The co-main event promises much, with both men having provided some of the most entertaining fights the division has seen in recent years.What is on the line for each man?“Funk Master”’s reign over his division has been both divisive...
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira hopes to continue extraordinary run with win over Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira shrugged when apprised of the comment that coach Javier Mendez made to Submission Radio about Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev will meet on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) at Etihad Arena in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The lightweight division...
Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy Scheduled For UFC 283 in January
A matchup between former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade and top flyweight contender, Lauren Murphy, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin and Mike Heck were the first to report the news of the matchup, although the promotion...
Cain Velasquez Shows Up In Court But Pre-Trial Re-Scheduled To Nov. 7
Cain Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing did not push through and was re-scheduled. The UFC legend’s attorney fumed once gain over the fact that his client is still in jail. Cain Velasquez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the courtroom but the hearing was pushed back.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
Leaked E-Mail Reveals UFC Will Prohibit Fighters And Teams From Gambling On Their Fights
The UFC is expected to come up with a new policy prohibiting fighters and teams from betting on their fights. UFC fighters can still enter a business agreement with betting companies. Betting has been playing a huge role in the sport of MMA. Though seldom publicized, some UFC fighters and...
