Steve L. Mayer, age 59, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Barbara Johnson. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Christine Mayer, four children, Steven (Megan), Scott (Mary), Savannah, and Samuel, two grandchildren, Eden and Maggie, siblings, Dennis (Sabine), LeeAnn, and Charlie (Eddie), father and mother-in-law, Lieutenant Col. Arley and Robin Longworth, brother and sister-in-law, SFC (retired) Greg and Michelle Burton, nieces and nephews, Kirbi Kersey (Jason), Kody Kersey (Kayla), Noah Mayer, Eva Smith, Ana Elle Mayer, Macy Garcia, Analia Mayer, Nailah Mayer, Shelby (Austin) Russo, and Michael Burton (Grace).

CORBIN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO