Obituary for Wilbert Dee Hughes (1950-2022)
Mr. Wilbert Dee Hughes, 71, of London, formerly of Barbourville. passed away Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Chester and Agnes Allen Hughes born on December 6, 1950 in Knox County. Dee was a well-known law enforcement officer in our area,...
Obituary for Steve L. Mayer, 59
Steve L. Mayer, age 59, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Barbara Johnson. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Christine Mayer, four children, Steven (Megan), Scott (Mary), Savannah, and Samuel, two grandchildren, Eden and Maggie, siblings, Dennis (Sabine), LeeAnn, and Charlie (Eddie), father and mother-in-law, Lieutenant Col. Arley and Robin Longworth, brother and sister-in-law, SFC (retired) Greg and Michelle Burton, nieces and nephews, Kirbi Kersey (Jason), Kody Kersey (Kayla), Noah Mayer, Eva Smith, Ana Elle Mayer, Macy Garcia, Analia Mayer, Nailah Mayer, Shelby (Austin) Russo, and Michael Burton (Grace).
Obituary for Milton Robert Kaplan, 85
Barbourville, Ky. – Milton Robert Kaplan, 85, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A complete obituary will be posted here, once completed. The Kaplan family will receive friends and family, Wednesday, October 19, at 3:00 pm at Hopper Funeral Home until the funeral hour of 4:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery.
