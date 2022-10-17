ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
NEW YORK STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Says He Got '$5 Billion' in 'Free Publicity' From Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump is rehashing the allegation that he was politically targeted with the FBI's court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago, but has now added a twist, saying the seizure of classified documents from his home has given him "about $5 billion worth of free publicity" by showcasing the South Florida resort.
AOL Corp

Judge says Trump knew his voter fraud numbers were false, orders ex-lawyer to give more emails to Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered lawyer John Eastman, a key figure in former President Donald Trump's challenges to the 2020 election results, to turn over 33 new documents to the House Jan. 6 committee, including a number that the judge found are exempt from attorney-client privilege because they relate to a crime or an attempted crime.
GEORGIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Doug Mastriano to appear at Lancaster County event

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Several members of former president Donald Trump’s administration will be appearing at a Lancaster County event that will also feature Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The “ReAwaken America Tour” will be in Manheim at Spooky Nook Sports for a two-day event on Oct. 21-22 discussing “The Great ReAwakening vs The Great […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy