Trump told Rudy Giuliani to 'go wild' and 'do anything you want' in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election: book
Trump told Giuliani he could "go wild" in challenging the 2020 results, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Trump placed his faith in Giuliani. "My lawyers are terrible," Trump reportedly said of many of the other attorneys on his team. President Donald Trump...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
Legal experts: Russia link to Trump documents means it's a matter of "when, not if" he is indicted
Former President Donald Trump sought to cut a deal with the National Archives to trade records he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago late last year for "sensitive" documents about the FBI investigation of his 2016 campaign's ties to Russia, according to The New York Times. The exchange never...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
“Possession is a crime”: MSNBC host says Trump lawyers “stepped in it” on page 30 of SCOTUS appeal
Donald Trump's legal team "stepped in it" with its use of a key term in its appeal to the United States Supreme Court. MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday evening directed his audience to a single word in the 37-page filing. "In their appeal today, the Trump lawyers still offered...
Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
Donald Trump claims Bill Clinton ‘lost’ the nuclear codes in Truth Social post
As federal investigators continue to probe which White House materials Donald Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the former president is claiming Bill Clinton lost the nuclear codes while in office. On Monday evening, Mr Trump reposted a statement on Truth Social from former Clinton military aide Robert...
Somebody had to do it! Jan. 6 committee wraps with a bang — and a subpoena for Donald Trump
"Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol. Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be accountable." In her opening statement of the final hearing of the last House Jan. 6 committee before the midterms —...
Trump lied about the 2020 election and recycled conspiracy theories in a letter to the Jan. 6 committee after it voted to subpoena him
Trump lied about the 2020 election and recycled grievances about the Russia probe and both his impeachments in a letter to the Jan. 6 committee. The letter was Trump's first official response after the committee voted to subpoena him Thursday. He did not say whether he'd comply with a subpoena,...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Trump Says He Got '$5 Billion' in 'Free Publicity' From Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump is rehashing the allegation that he was politically targeted with the FBI's court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago, but has now added a twist, saying the seizure of classified documents from his home has given him "about $5 billion worth of free publicity" by showcasing the South Florida resort.
Judge says Trump knew his voter fraud numbers were false, orders ex-lawyer to give more emails to Jan. 6 committee
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered lawyer John Eastman, a key figure in former President Donald Trump's challenges to the 2020 election results, to turn over 33 new documents to the House Jan. 6 committee, including a number that the judge found are exempt from attorney-client privilege because they relate to a crime or an attempted crime.
Trump knew voter fraud claims were wrong, federal judge says as he orders John Eastman emails turned over
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of emails from John Eastman, a former Donald Trump attorney, to House investigators, saying the communications were made in furtherance of a crime related to Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election. “The emails show that President Trump knew that the...
Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Doug Mastriano to appear at Lancaster County event
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Several members of former president Donald Trump’s administration will be appearing at a Lancaster County event that will also feature Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The “ReAwaken America Tour” will be in Manheim at Spooky Nook Sports for a two-day event on Oct. 21-22 discussing “The Great ReAwakening vs The Great […]
