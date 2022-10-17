ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Dutch Fork graduate earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week award

Jalin Hyatt’s historic performance for the University of Tennessee earned him national honors Monday. The former Dutch Fork All-State wide receiver was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He was one of three Volunteers honored by the conference following the 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama. This marked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
abcnews4.com

A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina

The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
GILBERT, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

For soldier Glen Inabinet, Vietnam was full of surprises

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For Glen Inabinet, serving as a soldier in Vietnam, 1969-70, was just one new experience after another – experiences for which he had not been trained. He had trained as an artilleryman. After he arrived in IV Corps, in the Mekong Delta south of Saigon, he did that for about a week or 10 days before being “volunteered” to become a radioman as part of the artillery's forward observer team embedded with the infantry. That was just the beginning of his surprise experiences.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands

Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
SUMTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New restaurant coming to former Yesterdays site in Five Points

The former site of the iconic Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern in Five Points will soon have a new tenant. The building at the corner of Devine and Harden streets will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based chain that specializes in brunch and has locations throughout the Southeast, including Charleston.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy