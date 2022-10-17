Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork graduate earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week award
Jalin Hyatt’s historic performance for the University of Tennessee earned him national honors Monday. The former Dutch Fork All-State wide receiver was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He was one of three Volunteers honored by the conference following the 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama. This marked...
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they travel to South Carolina on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.
247Sports
Recruiting Scoop - USC making a move with physical RB
The latest South Carolina football recruiting scoop, including intel on a physical running back committed to another SEC program who could be in Columbia soon and more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher updates Haynes King's status and progress, talks South Carolina challenge
Texas A&M was off on Saturday. The Aggies are a disappointing 3-3 on the season and will open the 2nd half of their 2022 campaign with a road game at South Carolina on Saturday night. During his weekly media availability Monday, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the bye week for...
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
Lady Gamecocks Earn Multiple Preseason Honors
Head coach Dawn Staley and her team are coming off a historic season, and the polls think they can accomplish those same feats.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
Soda City Biz WIRE
For soldier Glen Inabinet, Vietnam was full of surprises
COLUMBIA, S.C. – For Glen Inabinet, serving as a soldier in Vietnam, 1969-70, was just one new experience after another – experiences for which he had not been trained. He had trained as an artilleryman. After he arrived in IV Corps, in the Mekong Delta south of Saigon, he did that for about a week or 10 days before being “volunteered” to become a radioman as part of the artillery's forward observer team embedded with the infantry. That was just the beginning of his surprise experiences.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Craig Morgan Coming to the Midlands
Award winning, TV personality, chart-topping, country music singer-songwriter, Craig Morgan, is bringing the party to Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College (HT@ MTC). In town for one night only, put on your boots and get ready for some toe tapping classics such as “Redneck Yacht Club”, “International Harvester”, and “That’s What I Love About Sunday”.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New restaurant coming to former Yesterdays site in Five Points
The former site of the iconic Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern in Five Points will soon have a new tenant. The building at the corner of Devine and Harden streets will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based chain that specializes in brunch and has locations throughout the Southeast, including Charleston.
247Sports
