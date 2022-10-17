Read full article on original website
Ski Swap dropoffs, music, movie, theater, art, more for your West Seattle Friday
Rain at last! Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of a soggy Steller’s Jay. Now – here’s what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight:. HOTWIRE BENEFIT FOR GENESEE HILL: Get your drinks/treats at Hotwire Coffeehouse (4410 California SW) – open today until 6 pm – and tell them it’s for the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USNS Grasp
Imagine, a photo of Puget Sound in which the water and islands are visible, finally! The focus of this photo, sent by Danny McMillin, is the USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) as it passed West Seattle, headed northbound. It’s a 37-year-old Safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship operated by the Military Sealift Command. According to the MSC website, USNS Grasp is used for “salvage, diving, towing, off-shore firefighting, heavy lift operations, and theater security cooperation missions.” It’s homeported in San Diego.
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s happening and what’s not happening
(Smoke-choked sunrise photographed at Don Armeni by Doug Eglington) Today’s list will be updated as the day goes on with any smoke-related cancellations/changes we hear about (please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 if you have something to report). To start with:. TRANSFER STATIONS CLOSED: Seattle Public Utilities is closing...
BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Virago Gallery!
(Photo courtesy Virago Gallery) Virago Gallery in The Junction is celebrating 10 years, and proprietor Tracy Cilona invites you to join the party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:. 10-Year Anniversary Party!!!. Saturday, October 22nd, 3 pm to 8 pm. Please come and celebrate TEN YEARS of VIRAGO...
3 calendar highlights for today/tonight, including Morgan Community Association meeting
(Tuesday morning fall colors in the fog at Lincoln Park, photographed by Tom Trulin) As always, the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar has the full rundown on what’s ahead for today/tonight. We did want to remind you about three one-time events:. FRAUD-PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 1 pm at Daystar Retirement Village...
Unofficial skatepark, future EV-charging station, more @ Morgan Community Association’s fall meeting
Here’s what was discussed at last night’s quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association, held online and facilitated by MoCA president Deb Barker. ‘MORGAN MINUTE’ QUICK UPDATES: Barker recapped the September 24th Lowman Beach shoreline-restoration celebration (WSB coverage here) … The MoCA board still has an opening for vice president … MoCA still hopes to honor a former board member, the late Eldon Olson, with some kind of tribute – maybe a bench – in the area (though Seattle Parks doesn’t offer those commemorative opportunities any more) … The former Ivy Court mixed-use building at 6525 California SW has undergone remodeling and has a new name, The Morgan … Beveridge Place Pub will host musician Joshua Dennis as part of next month’s West Seattle Art Walk, 6-7:45 pm November 10th.
ELECTION 2022: Ballots arrive; senator campaigns in West Seattle
BALLOTS ARRIVE: As noted here Wednesday, King County Elections has mailed the general-election ballots, and they’ve started arriving, so voting has begun. If you want to return your ballot via a county dropbox, West Seattle has three – the full countywide list is here. We recently previewed what’s on your ballot. You have until Tuesday night, November 8th, to vote, and you can choose a new way to track your ballot. Not registered to vote yet? Not too late to change that.
RV ENCAMPMENTS: 16th SW, post-sweep. Plus, Harbor Avenue towing
16TH SW: As expected, a city contingent was out along 16th SW this morning by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), where RVs and other vehicles were under orders to move. The on-site supervisor told us they didn’t expect to have to tow anyone, as the vehicles parked there were believed to be in running order (and the city homelessness-response spokesperson told us that impounding is only done as a “last resort”). We went back at day’s end, and the stretch along the college was clear.
FOUND KITTEN: High Point – October 19, 2022 8:29 am
This orange cat followed us home from Lanham Place SW and Sylvan Way SW (next to the Highpoint Community Center) tonight (Tuesday, October 18). Probably around 1 year old, very thin, sweet and friendly. We fed him and gave him a place to sleep and we’re going to see if he’s microchipped. If someone is missing their cat, please let us know at 509-385-1730.
West Seattle Junction apartment building in deal to become ‘affordable housing,’ partly with public funding
On Tuesday, we reported on a microapartment project in The Junction. Across 44th SW from that site is a relatively new all-studio building that is in the process of being sold. That alone is not unusual – a check of commercial real-estate listings will show that apartment buildings are often on the market (and some sell without ever being publicly listed). However, this deal is unique: Post-sale, the Vega Apartments (4528 44th SW) are to be managed as “affordable housing,” according to a letter sent recently to nearby residents. A WSB reader forwarded it to us. The letter reads:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info
most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302....
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Alki Elementary PTA fundraising with ‘pumpkin patch,’ seasonal treats
For its fall fundraising, the Alki Elementary PTA is hosting a “pumpkin patch” one week from today, It’s happening 4-6 pm Wednesday, October 26th, as people who pre-order from its list of seasonal specialties – pumpkins and treats – pick up their order. You can get yours in through today, with items available from Pan de Muerto, Pumpkin Shortbread Cookies, and Salted Caramel Cupcakes to “Monster-Making Kits.” Go here to browse and order.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 21st. The rain could get in the way of some of this – but:. -California/Findlay work this weekend, as noted here. -Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse starts Sunday, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifts-turned-robberies; on-ramp wire theft; tailgate taken
SHOPLIFTS-TURNED-ROBBERIES: Two incidents to report under this category – one happened this afternoon, with a 37-year-old man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife when someone attempted to stop him from shoplifting at the Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less. According to police-radio discussion, he also was sought for an earlier theft incident at High Point Walgreens. He’s in the King County Jail tonight, sixth booking in five months … A different man is wanted for robbery after a shoplifting incident Thursday at Westwood Village Target ended the same way, with a knife pulled out when store security tried to stop him, according to police. An initial partial description broadcast over police radio: Asian man in his mid-20s, green jacket, white Honda Civic with no plates or possibly a temporary plate, last seen southbound toward Roxbury.
SMOKE: Air-quality alert extended and other notes
2:24 PM: That’s how it looked from Don Armeni Boat Ramp at midday today, and the online readings indicate it’s only gotten worse – right now those levels are higher than anything we’ve seen in repeated real-time-map checks during this early-fall smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has officially extended the regional air-quality alert seven more hours, until midnight tomorrow night. And the air (lack of) quality is having other effects – just heard over Seattle Fire radio, for example, an order for all firefighters to cease non-essential activities such as training and head back to their stations. If you have to go outside, and are wondering if a mask would help, here’s a state fact sheet about that. As for what to do to protect indoor air quality, this page has some suggestions about that. Yes, rain is still expected by Friday.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The belly-crawling burglar
Jim P. October 20, 2022 (1:12 pm) Well, that’s not in the least scary as heck. W. Seattle neighbor October 20, 2022 (1:27 pm) That is super creepy and it’s not yet Halloween. Hope they catch this guy!. NW October 20, 2022 (1:33 pm) This is disturbing and...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday info
Mostly sunny, mid-60s today, but first, possibly another round of morning fog; meantime, forecasters now expect rain to arrive by Friday afternoon. -The plan to close the westbound West Seattle Bridge tonight for sign-related work is canceled, to be rescheduled. -The SPU project closing the east end of Sylvan Way...
UPDATE: Police shoot dog in South Delridge
6:07 PM: Seattle Police are on SW Cambridge east of Delridge Way, investigating an incident that involved at least one officer shooting a dog. The incident began with a report of a dog biting a person. We are at the scene, where police will only say that no human was injured and the “dog’s status is unknown.”
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: WSHS student arrested after suspected threat led to discovery of knives
3:22 PM: Seattle Police say officers arrested a 16-year-old West Seattle High School student on Wednesday after what the report summary says started with a “google search that was construed as a bomb threat.” The SPD report summary continues, “The assistant principal brought the student into the office (Wednesday). The student admitted to the google search and was searched in the office. The student had four knives on his person. He was expelled from the school and went home with his father. The assistant principal requested police respond to collect the knives and arrest the student. Officers went to the student’s residence and arrested him without incident. He was transported to (the Youth and Families Service Center) and booked.” We asked SPD for more information on the incident; a spokesperson replied, “By policy, we have some limitations on what we can release regarding threats … For clarity, the threat did not mention knives.” The spokesperson also said the student was held for investigation of “possession of dangerous weapons on school facilities and harassment.” We’re checking with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on his status. We have also asked Seattle Public Schools how families have been notified (or will be) of this incident. We’ll update with whatever more we find out.
