Listen: How Does Human Composting Work?
California Healthline senior correspondent Bernard J. Wolfson appeared on KMOX, a St. Louis radio station, in mid-October to discuss a new California law that will allow “human composting” as an alternative to burial and cremation. Human composting, also known as “natural organic reduction,” can be appealing to those...
Awaiting Voters’ Decision on Abortion, When Medicine and Politics Collide
LANSING, Mich. — The fight over abortion is steaming toward a political resolution across the state as activists, policymakers, politicians, providers, and would-be-patients eye the Nov. 8 election. Voters will decide on Proposal 3, which, if approved, would install protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion in...
Blind to Problems: How VA’s Electronic Record System Shuts Out Visually Impaired Patients
Sarah Sheffield, a nurse practitioner at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Eugene, Oregon, had a problem. Her patients — mostly in their 70s and beyond — couldn’t read computer screens. It’s not an unusual problem for older people, which is why you might think Oracle Cerner, the developers of the agency’s new digital health record system, would have anticipated it.
