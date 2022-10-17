Read full article on original website
Could Wichita Falls FINALLY Be Getting Krispy Kreme Doughnuts?
Looks like a new partnership could be taking off which hopefully leads to Wichita Falls finally getting the hookup with some Krispy Kremes in town. Can I just say, I am shocked at this point that Wichita Falls does not have a Krispy Kreme location. I really truly thought after Krispy Kreme chose our city for their anniversary celebration, we would get a location by now. In case you're new to Wichita Falls, back in 2015 Krispy Kreme chose our city to host a doughnut party thanks to a series of videos we made.
The Official Halloween Rules for Wichita Falls in 2022
These are the rules I have followed my entire life for Halloween and it is a shame some of you don't follow them. Mark this date down in history, October 18th, 2022. A day where I am proud about the government of the City of Wichita Falls. Believe me, I am as shocked as you're. The city made an announcement about trick or treating hours. Basically saying they don't have any.
Monday Smiles Awards Best Coffee House In Lawton
Shout out to the gang at Viridian Coffee. You have taken coffee drinking to a whole new level! Locally roasted beans served in a chill environment are just a few of the things that Lawton/Fort Sill loves about Viridian Coffee experiences. I am not a fan of coffee, but that has never stopped me from being a frequent visitor. I love their frozen hot chocolate!
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
newschannel6now.com
Former Wichita Falls CertainTeed employees hold reunion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CertainTeed. That’s the name of a large company in Wichita Falls that closed in 2008, leaving around 700 people without jobs. They hosted a reunion on Saturday. The plant made fiberglass and as our crews report, a lot of married couples worked there together...
Wichita Falls lake levels still dropping despite recent rain
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said that while recent rain and cooler weather have helped the current drought situation “a little bit”, the city is still on pace to enact Stage 1 Drought Watch restriction by the end of October. According to the latest information from Wichita Falls city […]
Wichita County moves to give Eddie Hill his own highway
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The fastest man on both land and water, Wichita Falls’ own Eddie Hill may soon have his own highway, but the speed limit on U.S. 82 and Kell Freeway won’t be raised in his honor. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Wichita County Commissioners approved a resolution to be sent to the […]
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
John Wilkes Booth is Haunting a Texas Opera House?!
The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
Frost coming to parts of Texoma
A cold front brought possible freezing temps to Texaoms with lows getting down into the high to the mid-30s with some areas receiving a freeze watch on Wednesday, October 19, morning. This will be a light freeze if it happens, as the temperature will only reach 32 degrees or below for a very short amount of time.
Mark Hood pulls out of WFISD School Board race
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns. Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position. “It is with a sincere heart […]
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
What is the Strangest Things People Have Given Out on Halloween in Wichita Falls?
It's a debate I have with myself every year, what kind of candy should I give out on Halloween? However some folks don't give out candy and these are the people we need to shame today. To the folks that do not want to participate in the holiday of Halloween....
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A front will bring plenty of rain chances and a nice cool down from the high temperature on October 15, 2022, in Texoma and Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD
Responding WFPD officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
Nearly 1,800 fentanyl pills seized by Wichita Falls police
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving a search warrant, Wichita Falls police seized nearly 1,800 pills of fentanyl. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, the Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations United served a warrant at the Nature Inn and Suites in the 4500 block of Kell West Boulevard. After entering the room, officers seized 1,790 […]
6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
