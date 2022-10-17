Read full article on original website
Library To Host Reading Of ‘Sleepy Hollow’
On Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m., the Verona Public Library invites you to spend an evening with one of Marie Antoinette’s best friends (portrayed in full costume by Alisa Dupuy) who has a special reason for sharing Washington Irving’s timeless story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
A Cabaret About Villains
Verona High School students, under the direction of Ms. Christine Nevill will present their first ever fall cabaret, “Villainous,” on Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m. “Villainous” will showcase the vocal talents of VHS students as they present song by villains, about villains, and for villains. A fun and slightly spooky evening that will bring a smile to your face and might leave you humming villainous songs for days.
Marie Kraeutler, Former Resident
Marie Bevere Kraeutler of Tinton Falls, N.J. died on October 17, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after a brief illness. She spent her final hours with her son Eric and daughter Carol at her bedside. Born in 1923, Mrs. Kraeutler graduated from Nutley High School and...
2022 BOE Candidates Forum: Questions & Answers
On Thursday, October 13, the Verona Conference of SCAs held its forum for the five candidates running for two seats on the Board of Education in November. Sara Drappi, who is running for re-election, and challengers Mike Boone, Diana Ferrera, Aaron Spiegeland and Denise Verzella answered 12 questions over the course of the 90-minute forum, drawn from questions submitted by the public in advance to the SCAs. The event was held at Verona High School and only about two dozen people attended in person.
