On Thursday, October 13, the Verona Conference of SCAs held its forum for the five candidates running for two seats on the Board of Education in November. Sara Drappi, who is running for re-election, and challengers Mike Boone, Diana Ferrera, Aaron Spiegeland and Denise Verzella answered 12 questions over the course of the 90-minute forum, drawn from questions submitted by the public in advance to the SCAs. The event was held at Verona High School and only about two dozen people attended in person.

VERONA, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO