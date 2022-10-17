ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

By Matty Willz
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty


While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.

That’s right. Snow is coming to Northeast Ohio. But how much? Where!? Keep reading to find out.

According to FOX 8’s own weatherman Scott Sabol, snow could be dropping overnight within the next day or so.

OHIO NEWS: Ohio Officer Delivers DoorDash Order After Arresting the Driver

OHIO NEWS: Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Are you ready for snow? I guess we can all find comfort in the fact that they aren’t predicting heavy accumulation, but still, it just seems to me that it’s still a little early to be talking about…. snow!

For the full FOX 8 reports, [ click here ].

WKYC

It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning

Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: More Rain & Wet Snow Tonight & Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The coldest air of the season ,so far, is here! This coupled with strong winds blowing across a warm Lake Erie will bring in waves of Lake Effect rain and wet snow thru Wednesday. Expect bursts of moderate to heavy rain, wet snow and graupel just about anywhere across Northern Ohio.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

