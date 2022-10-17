ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
After 6 Years, These are Now Back at St. Cloud McDonald’s

Kids can rejoice! After McDonald's announced "Adult Happy Meals" a couple of weeks ago, now, after a 6 year hiatus, they are bringing back "Boo Buckets". Boo Buckets are a Halloween way to deliver a Happy Meal to kids instead of just the regular Happy Meal box. Plus, after they have eaten their Happy Meal, they can use the Boo Buckets as their Trick or Treating candy container. Double win-win!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SCSU Homecoming This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students. The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
“United States List of Cussing” is a Thing? Where Minnesota Stands.

My mom drilled into our heads at a very young age, over and over again, that. Swearing is a weak mind expressing itself. ~Mama Zee. To this day I think I heard my mom say MAYBE one swear word and that was probably "shut up". Yes, that as well as suck, dummy, idiot (a couple others I can't remember off hand) and the actual bad swear words, my dad had a tendency of saying more often, were all no-no's.
MINNESOTA STATE
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

