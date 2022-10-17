Read full article on original website
Friends Of The Library ‘Fall Bag of Books’ Sale Is Happening In St. Cloud This Week
Do you love books? This might be your big chance to stash up some great reading material for the long winter season and save some big bucks on some awesome selections. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library will be holding their 'Fall Bag of Books' sale for three days this week.
Check Out This Spooky Halloween Display in St. Cloud Set to Music
Some people go all out decorating for Christmas, some go all out for Halloween, and some do both. Like this family in St. Cloud. Sara Storkamp shared her Halloween display on the St. Cloud/Sartell/Sauk Rapids/Waite Park Online Garage Sale Facebook page encouraging people to drive by and check it out:
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
Prost! This Saint Cloud Brewery Is Gearing Up For Flannel Fest This Weekend
If you live in Minnesota, it's probably a given that you also LOVE flannel! Along with flannel, we love our cold brew, and that means you'll probably love Flannel Fest 2022 at Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud. The 3rd Annual Flannel Fest 2022 is happening Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at...
St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?. The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.
Join Wicked 5K and Kids’ Spooky Sprint in St. Cloud to Help Local High School
Strap on your running shoes (or jogging/walking shoes, no judgement here, I can't run, I wog - walk/jog), put on your costumes and get ready for the first ever St. Cloud Wicked 5K and Kids' Spooky Sprint 1K coming up!. Jennifer Noble, recently got a hold of me to get...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
After 6 Years, These are Now Back at St. Cloud McDonald’s
Kids can rejoice! After McDonald's announced "Adult Happy Meals" a couple of weeks ago, now, after a 6 year hiatus, they are bringing back "Boo Buckets". Boo Buckets are a Halloween way to deliver a Happy Meal to kids instead of just the regular Happy Meal box. Plus, after they have eaten their Happy Meal, they can use the Boo Buckets as their Trick or Treating candy container. Double win-win!
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Music Of Meat Loaf Concert at Holy Angels this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music of Meat Loaf will be featured at a benefit concert in St. Cloud this weekend. The 5th Avenue Revue Band featuring Grant Haake and Janelle Kendall are reviving their Bat Out of Hell show this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights.
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
SCSU Homecoming This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It’s homecoming week at St. Cloud State University. This week is full of featured events on campus for students, alumni, and prospective students. The Campus Art and Distinctions tour is a self-guided walking tour with 13 stops featuring the unique art and sculpture found on campus.
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
“United States List of Cussing” is a Thing? Where Minnesota Stands.
My mom drilled into our heads at a very young age, over and over again, that. Swearing is a weak mind expressing itself. ~Mama Zee. To this day I think I heard my mom say MAYBE one swear word and that was probably "shut up". Yes, that as well as suck, dummy, idiot (a couple others I can't remember off hand) and the actual bad swear words, my dad had a tendency of saying more often, were all no-no's.
Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN
A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
