Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
actionnews5.com
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
EDINA, Minn. (Gray News) - A viral challenge apparently made several middle school students in Minnesota sick on Thursday. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”. An ambulance was called, but fortunately, no one had...
Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store
Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in
MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?
MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate
(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
willmarradio.com
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?
My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl
OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
Melanie Lawrence was last in contact with her family on Oct. 9, according to Lakeville police, and she doesn't not have "a car, cell, or personal effects" with her.
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help to find a missing 51-year-old woman.Melanie Lawrence was last in contact with her family on Oct. 9, according to Lakeville police, and she does not have "a car, cell, or personal effects" with her. Lawrence may have been last seen in Burnsville or Lakeville.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 952-985-4812.
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Looking at Mother-Daughter Date Ideas in Minnesota? I’ve Got the Best One!
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0