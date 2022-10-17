ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store

Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!

Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Questions surround tiny-home shelter that Minneapolis is investing millions in

MINNEAPOLIS – Avivo Village opened as a first-of-its-kind shelter in the country last year. It features 100 tiny homes inside a building in the North Loop. A former resident told WCCO he felt safer living on the street. But the nonprofit says their model is working.Tony Ealy says waking up at Avivo Village to police responding to 911 calls for overdoses and other disturbances was harder than living unhoused."It's just a place where you eat and get off the street and go somewhere and just get high," Ealy said.The former resident who says he was removed after a disagreement with staff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?

MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Fact Check: Walz and Jensen seek edge on crime ahead of debate

(FOX 9) - Crime doesn't pay, according to an old saying, but campaigns that run television ads about crime can certainly pay off. In the lead-up to the first general election debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a GOP group and Jensen are hammering Walz over a surge in carjackings. In his own crime-themed ad, Walz is defending his record while calling Jensen "dangerous."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin

(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WGN TV

Did Minneapolis’ biggest snowstorm occur on Halloween?

My friend just moved to Minneapolis and is telling me that the city’s biggest snowstorm occurred on Halloween. How could that be?. Strange as it seems, that is true. During the period from October 31 to November 2, 1991, a blinding snowstorm dropped 28.4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, a single storm record. Duluth was buried by 36.9 inches, the largest storm total in Minnesota history. Though, it was occurring a half a continent away, this record snowstorm occurred at the same time the “Perfect Storm”, a storm made famous by the Sebastian Junger novel and subsequent movie, was battering the Eastern Seaboard. While the storms were separate entities, the strength of the Atlantic storm impeded the eastward progress of the Minnesota storm, prolonging the snowfall there, resulting in the record totals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Q985

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl

OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Melanie Lawrence was last in contact with her family on Oct. 9, according to Lakeville police, and she doesn't not have "a car, cell, or personal effects" with her.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help to find a missing 51-year-old woman.Melanie Lawrence was last in contact with her family on Oct. 9, according to Lakeville police, and she does not have "a car, cell, or personal effects" with her. Lawrence may have been last seen in Burnsville or Lakeville.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 952-985-4812.
LAKEVILLE, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

