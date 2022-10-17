Sweater Weather! 21 Cardigans That Are Flattering and Fashionable for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

October is one of my all-time favorite months. Why, you may ask? Well, it's spooky season leading up to Halloween on the 31st. Any excuse to dress in costume and eat candy is fine by me! It’s also officially fall, so we get to sip pumpkin spice lattes while taking in the crisp air and crunchy leaves. And this year, I’m counting down the days until Taylor Swift releases her new album Midnights . As a Swiftie, autumn has always made me think of the award-winning artist — she’s basically the queen of sweater weather. She even has a song called “Cardigan”! Need we say more?

Cardigans are to sweaters what crossbody bags are to purses — both pieces are closet staples that you can style in a variety of different ways. Versatile and practical! You can take a cardigan from summer to winter and from brunch to a business meeting. They’re also effortlessly chic and cozy. So, what are you waiting for? Shop the 21 most flattering and fashionable cardigans for fall!

1. One shopper dubbed this the “best sweater for the office!” This open-front cardigan is lightweight enough to throw in your bag if you end up getting cold — just $31 !

2. Cozy-chic! This long cable-knit cardigan features both pockets and a hood— originally $60, now just $49 !

3. Simple yet sweet! This soft button-front cardigan is a lovely layering piece with a preppy touch. Available in sizes XS to 6X and 28 different colors — just $27 !

4. Spotted! This stylish leopard-print cardigan that is a wild way to spice up your fall wardrobe — originally $54, now just $40 !

5. Chunky? Check. This slouchy sweater is ideal for errands with its oversized fit — originally $46, now just $40 !

6. One customer called this the “cutest cardigan with the perfect fit!” This waffle-knit sweater comes with pockets in 31 different colors — originally $50, now just $43 !

7. Looking for a cardigan to complete your travel uniform? This drapey style in a waffle-knit material is long enough to pair with leggings — originally $46, now just $36 !

8. Hop off the plane at LAX with a dream and this cardigan! Lightweight, long and soft, this open-front cardigan is a dream for transitional weather or travel — just $32 !

9. We know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but it’s fair to judge a cardigan by its buttons. And this chunky rib knit sweater has the cutest oversized horn button accents — just $50 !

10. A chunky knit sweater that isn’t itchy? We’re in! This open-front cardigan even comes with pockets as an added bonus — originally $50, now just $35 !

11. Color Us obsessed with this luxe color-block cardigan ! The patchwork knit is giving us cozy cottage-core vibes — just $170 !

12. Go team! Featuring floral print and striped trim, this varsity cardigan from Anthropologie is truly one-of-a-kind — just $130 !

13. According to one shopper, this cable-knit collared cardigan is “warm and beautiful.” Oversized in ivory, this sweater is a wardrobe winner — just $188 !

14. Earn your stripes in this striped cardigan duster ! Stripes are in this season, so this look is both trendy and timeless — just $128 !

15. Fall in love with the most gorgeous sweater for fall, this colorful cardigan by Free People . Shoppers say that this oversized sweater is a cozy “work of art” — just $198 !

16. Known for ultra-soft fabric, Barefoot Dreams designed a cardigan that feels as soft as a blanket . This long, lightweight style is great for lounging or socializing — originally $120, now starting at just $60 !

17. A cross between a tailored jacket and a slouchy sweater, this elegant herringbone cardigan by Vince Camuto is an elevated take on knitwear — just $99 !

18. Shoppers say that this cashmere-blend cardigan is a “wardrobe staple.” Long and lightweight, this sweater will take you from warm to cold weather — originally $79, now starting at just $47 !

19. This cropped cable-knit cardi is fashion-forward for fall. Style this sweater with high-waisted jeans or a mini skirt for an easy ensemble — just $69 !

20. Have you ever wished you could wrap yourself in Ugg slippers? This fuzzy draped cardigan by Ugg features the brand’s signature cozy fabric — just $128 !

21. This varsity cardigan is from Target’s Future Collective collab with Kahlana Barfield Brown . The pop of green makes this ivory sweater stand out — just $38 !

