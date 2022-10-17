ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 59

Justin Linhart
4d ago

I'll say it again and again. Beto wants to turn TX into California. If you support his views, move to California and see how that works. Leave Texas as Texas has been.

Trisha Donnell
4d ago

the government is already telling us what we can and can't do why keep letting them do this they are taking our freedom away from us that needs to stop we have a right to decide what's right for us O'Rourke is not what we need for governor we are not California nor are we democrat we are texans ❤️ and 🇺🇸 proud we are free to choose what's right it's NOT O'Rourke go back to California

Guest
4d ago

Any network from Austin is going to be liberal garbage. Frances needs to move to California!

Comments / 0

Community Policy