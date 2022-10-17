Read full article on original website
Justin Linhart
4d ago
I'll say it again and again. Beto wants to turn TX into California. If you support his views, move to California and see how that works. Leave Texas as Texas has been.
Trisha Donnell
4d ago
the government is already telling us what we can and can't do why keep letting them do this they are taking our freedom away from us that needs to stop we have a right to decide what's right for us O'Rourke is not what we need for governor we are not California nor are we democrat we are texans ❤️ and 🇺🇸 proud we are free to choose what's right it's NOT O'Rourke go back to California
Guest
4d ago
Any network from Austin is going to be liberal garbage. Frances needs to move to California!
Related
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning.
KCBD
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - "Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Click2Houston.com
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
fox7austin.com
Texas governor poll: Gov. Abbott extending his lead over Beto O'Rourke as election day approaches
Exas Gov. Greg Abbott is extending his lead over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a newly released University of Texas - Texas Politics Project poll. The poll shows Gov. Abbott with an 11-point lead, 54% to 43%, over O'Rourke among likely voters in the 2022 election. The newest survey...
The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
Dallas Observer
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
Greg Abbott accused of “patronage system” as mega-donors score access — and cushy appointments
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Since Greg Abbott first declared he would run for governor on July 14, 2013, he's raised the equivalent of $83,793 per day to fund his pursuit of power.
Is Greg Abbott deliberately avoiding Donald Trump?
Is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to distance himself from former President Donald Trump?. Experts on political commercials reviewed the ten broadcast TV ads that had the most dollars behind them this month and found no mention of Trump in any of Abbott's TV advertisements, noting Trump was conspicuously absent.
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
In September, Texas doubled the number of jobs added the month before, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released State employment numbers for September 2022, indicating that job growth has continued to trend up. Last month, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. The TWC said the State has set new employment highs for the 11th consecutive month as total nonfarm employment reached more than 13.5 million.
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Governor Abbott Launches New Ad Targeting Beto O'Rourke's Past History
Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched a new campaign ad attacking challenger Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over this stance on crime. Abbott’s video shows a mother who lost her son over a murder incident where the criminal was released.
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
