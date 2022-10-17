ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White performing-group grownups was making our very own church buildings. Exactly what can we do in order to keep them?

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
Andrei Tapalaga

What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
Central Oregonian

FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?

It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
Cheryl E Preston

Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real

For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Slate

Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse

If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
Matthew C. Woodruff

Americans are losing their faith in religion.

Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
TheDailyBeast

The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It

If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.

Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?
PORTLAND, OR
TheDailyBeast

Megachurch Grifters Were Also a Problem for Jesus’ Disciples

Over the past year, a number of prominent ministers and pastors have faced public disgrace. Jeremy Foster, the former leader of Hope City Church in Houston, Texas—the fastest growing church in America—resigned in January when it emerged he was engaged in an affair. In March, Brian Houston, the co-founder and global pastor of the celebrity-endorsed Hillsong Church, resigned from his position after it emerged that complaints had been made about his conduct towards two women. And just last month it was revealed that Father Richard Murphy, an Irish-born priest who lived in Florida and died in 2020, had allegedly embezzled...
FLORIDA STATE
wdfxfox34.com

Silence is key for Eucharistic Adoration

Originally Posted On: https://www.knightsoftheholyeucharist.com/silence-is-key-for-eucharistic-adoration/. Silence is key for Eucharistic Adoration. A lot of people can try to fill Adoration with time and schedule out their period of adoration, but personally, I believe that this practice takes away from your Holy Hour as a whole. Eucharistic Adoration should be a continuous moment of encounter with Jesus, and trying to make the hour into a series of time activities would ultimately take away from the encounter aspect of Eucharistic Adoration as a whole.
Central Oregonian

FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry

God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy