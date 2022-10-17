The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO