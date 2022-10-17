Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to provide warming center for Columbia’s homeless
A central Columbia church will be the site of an overnight shelter for homeless people this winter. The post Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to provide warming center for Columbia’s homeless appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
City of Columbia to purchase VFW Post 280 for a homeless shelter
Despite concerns from nearby property owners, Columbia’s city council has approved the purchase of VFW property just north of the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The VFW property is located just behind Columbia’s municipal power plant. The city...
939theeagle.com
Art display raises awareness about needs of residents in Columbia’s Paquin Tower
Residents of Columbia’s Paquin Tower are thanking the community for turning out for their Friday evening art display. Dozens of people turned out, along with churches and a string quartet from Columbia’s Alive in Christ Lutheran church. “Talent at the Tower” organizer Carol Thompson is thankful, saying residents are proud of their art.
939theeagle.com
Ribbon-cutting for $23-million new COU terminal is today
Today is your opportunity to get a close-up view of the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU), before it becomes operational later this month. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and several other dignitaries will speak at today’s 3 pm ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new passenger boarding bridges.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
kwos.com
JCMO councilman wishes MSP project was further along
A Jefferson City councilman who spent much of his career working in Mid – Missouri prisons thought he’d see the MSP redevelopment further along than it is. The Fifth Ward’s Mark Schreiber is the former deputy warden of the Missouri State Penitentiary …. Schreiber’s term ends in...
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
abc17news.com
Meredith Santulli holds candlelight vigil one year since incident that left her brother, Danny, disabled
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dozens attended a candlelight vigil for former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli on Wednesday night to mark the one-year anniversary of the Phi Gamma Delta alleged hazing incident that left him disabled. Santulli was left unable to walk, talk or see after suffering a traumatic brain...
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Council approves compost funding after public backlash
JEFFERSON CITY — City funding for a free compost dump site will extend another year after public outcry led to a last-minute provision from the Jefferson City Council. The council voted unanimously to approve a budget on Monday night for the next fiscal year, working against a deadline as their last chance to do so. After the most recent round of negotiations, that budget proposal did not include provisions for the city's free access to a compost dump.
KYTV
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Fact Finders: Political ad claims inflation is costing you $717 each month. Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo. City of Strafford, Mo. asking voters to approve law enforcement sales tax. On Your Side: EPA will host another community meeting in Verona, Mo. On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Halloween 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia
Everybody knows that Halloween isn’t a day, it’s an entire season! We have an extra loaded things to do post for you highlighting some of the Halloween-related events and activities happening around CoMo these next couple of weeks. We hope this helps you plan the perfect celebration!. Family-Friendly...
MoDOT asks for $50M to upgrade rail crossings after deadly Amtrak crash
Missouri Department of Transportation includes $50 million in it's 2022-23 budget proposal to upgrade rail crossings following Amtrak crash.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
