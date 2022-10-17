Read full article on original website
Tobacco production nearly extinct in Illinois
FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Tobacco production in Illinois appeared to be on the verge of a minor comeback a couple of decades ago but is now all but non-existent. It may surprise some that the crop was a major player in southern Illinois 100 years ago. More recently, there was a slight resurgence. Now T.J. Vaughan is among just a handful of farmers sticking it out.
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
Higher state tax will drive up Indiana gas prices in November
The 15 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in November. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1...
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
Audit: Fuel-efficient cars costing Louisiana tax revenue
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Legislature should consider higher road usage fees to prevent the possible loss of $564 million for roads and bridges because of more fuel efficient cars and trucks and the growth of electric vehicles, Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office said Wednesday. The recommendations are part...
Louisiana's rural roads rated 15th worst in nation, according to new report
BATON ROUGE, La. - One out of three of Louisiana's rural roads are in "mediocre" or "poor" condition, according to a report from a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that studies surface transportation. The report, issued by research outfit TRIP, rated 15% of Louisiana's rural roads as poor, the 15th highest in...
Ballot questions impact cannabis, some courts in Maryland
In addition to decisions on many statewide and local offices, Maryland voters have decisions on changes to the state constitution to weigh in on in this year’s election. Arguably, the most provocative of the proposals is Question 4. According to the office of Maryland’s secretary of state, it poses the question, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?”
Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills
Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
North Carolina's Cooper touts $5.7M in taxpayer subsidies for three companies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers. North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over...
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill
Originally published Oct. 19 on IdahoEdNews.org. The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority...
Democratic candidates ink contract pledging to fight for women's issues if elected Nov. 8
GRIFFITH — Democratic candidates in Northwest Indiana are recommitting to female voters as this year's campaign season nears its end and Election Day approaches. U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., three Region candidates for Indiana House, one running for Indiana Senate, and the Lake County Democratic chairman signed their names Wednesday to a "Contract With Women" — a pledge to prioritize women's issues if elected Nov. 8.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Tim Michels suggests DNR split
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Lost or stolen firearms: What’s an owner’s responsibility in Virginia and Tennessee?
What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?. If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends. In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Mike Moser: Nebraska Legislature District 22 Q&A
Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?. Answer: I was born in Fremont and our family moved here in 1956 when I started grade school. A: I'm married to my wife, Jan. We have three grown children and five grandchildren. Q: What is...
County Board talks statewide election lawsuit
Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.
Mid-Shore Pro Bono offers tenant counsel services
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received funding from two grants to help provide access to pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction. The program enhances Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program, with funding awarded by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation and from Equal Justice Works, allowing significant expansion of legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation.
