A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Giglio: How NC State can salvage the season
The open date can’t save NC State’s season but the Wolfpack might be able to use the time off to salvage it. The loss at Clemson on Oct. 1 spoiled NC State’s ACC title dreams. The injury to star quarterback Devin Leary a week later in a win over Florida State made it worse and now the season is on the brink of the abyss after a road loss to Syracuse last Saturday.
No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
Preliminary playoff brackets released for volleyball
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the preliminary brackets for the 2023 volleyball state playoffs on Thursday morning. Preliminary brackets are not necessarily final and are subject to change. Releasing preliminary brackets allows schools and coaches the opportunity to report any potential errors to the NCHSAA before brackets are finalized.
Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live
Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
NCHSAA volleyball playoff brackets set, first round scheduled for Saturday
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the finalized brackets for the 2023 volleyball state playoffs on Thursday afternoon and now the first round is set for this weekend. The first round of the volleyball playoffs is set for Saturday at the higher seed. Game...
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane
Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
Carolina Hurricanes reveal Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday revealed their new Adidas Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms. The team is set to wear the special uniforms twice this season at PNC Arena: Nov. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dec. 18 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team will sport...
Duke's Chance Lytle finds harmony between football and opera
Offensive lineman aren't often heard from. Duke's Chance Lytle wasn't either until he revealed his opera voice. "I got there and started singing, I didn't know anyone was filming I was just trying to have as much fun as I could," Lytle said. "I was blown away by the response of the football team, they loved it,"
Gold: Canes at Oilers preview
The Carolina Hurricanes on-again-off-again start to the season resumes tonight in Edmonton against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of an explosive Oilers squad smarting from back-to-back losses. Meanwhile the Canes are 3-0 after Monday night’s 5-1 win in Seattle. On more than one occasion Carolina head coach...
Here are the start times for the first round of the volleyball state playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — The first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state playoffs is scheduled for Saturday with games held at the higher seed. HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:. Be sure...
After finding lead in drinking water on UNC campus, testing finds lead in multiple water fixtures
After detecting lead in the water from drinking fountains in an on campus library, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been testing every fixture, building by building. Since September, UNC has tested fountains and sinks in 31 buildings. Ten of those had at least one water fixture...
Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers beat Hurricanes
EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0)....
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
What to expect from Thursday's report on the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is still reeling from the mass shooting that claimed five lives and put two people in the hospital. The five-day report from Raleigh police is due out Thursday. So what does that mean? And what will we learn?. A former Raleigh police officer said we’ll...
Running for Sue: Special run for Raleigh shooting victim hopes to raise funds for grieving families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Runologie and Pine State Coffee hosted a special run for Sue Karnatz and the four other shooting victims that were killed on the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The run kicked off Thursday night at Runologie and Pine State Coffee. Karnatz was a supporter of the business...
Services begin Friday for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hundreds will gather Friday and throughout the weekend to remember the Hedingham shooting victims at multiple memorials, including a visitation service today for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres and a community-wide vigil on Sunday. Large crowds are expected for both events. Torres, 29, lost his life...
Heart of North Carolina turns spooky as Halloween approaches
ASHEBORO, N.C. — When it comes to scary, terrifying, ghoulish, jump-out-of-your-skin Halloween attractions, there’s not much you can say with your heart pounding inside your throat. Nevertheless, the haunted places in the heart of North Carolina around Asheboro, Seagrove and Archdale garner quite the buzz among media outlets that critique such things.
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
