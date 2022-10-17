ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Giglio: How NC State can salvage the season

The open date can’t save NC State’s season but the Wolfpack might be able to use the time off to salvage it. The loss at Clemson on Oct. 1 spoiled NC State’s ACC title dreams. The injury to star quarterback Devin Leary a week later in a win over Florida State made it worse and now the season is on the brink of the abyss after a road loss to Syracuse last Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Preliminary playoff brackets released for volleyball

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the preliminary brackets for the 2023 volleyball state playoffs on Thursday morning. Preliminary brackets are not necessarily final and are subject to change. Releasing preliminary brackets allows schools and coaches the opportunity to report any potential errors to the NCHSAA before brackets are finalized.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live

Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
RALEIGH, NC
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane

Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
DURHAM, NC
Carolina Hurricanes reveal Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday revealed their new Adidas Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms. The team is set to wear the special uniforms twice this season at PNC Arena: Nov. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dec. 18 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team will sport...
RALEIGH, NC
Duke's Chance Lytle finds harmony between football and opera

Offensive lineman aren't often heard from. Duke's Chance Lytle wasn't either until he revealed his opera voice. "I got there and started singing, I didn't know anyone was filming I was just trying to have as much fun as I could," Lytle said. "I was blown away by the response of the football team, they loved it,"
DURHAM, NC
Gold: Canes at Oilers preview

The Carolina Hurricanes on-again-off-again start to the season resumes tonight in Edmonton against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of an explosive Oilers squad smarting from back-to-back losses. Meanwhile the Canes are 3-0 after Monday night’s 5-1 win in Seattle. On more than one occasion Carolina head coach...
RALEIGH, NC
Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid help Oilers beat Hurricanes

EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0)....
RALEIGH, NC
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC
Heart of North Carolina turns spooky as Halloween approaches

ASHEBORO, N.C. — When it comes to scary, terrifying, ghoulish, jump-out-of-your-skin Halloween attractions, there’s not much you can say with your heart pounding inside your throat. Nevertheless, the haunted places in the heart of North Carolina around Asheboro, Seagrove and Archdale garner quite the buzz among media outlets that critique such things.
ASHEBORO, NC
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
