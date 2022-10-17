“You look stunning” – When Selena Gomez Was Overwhelmed to See Billie Eilish Wearing THIS Luxury Brand in Vanity Fair

Ryan Reynolds has a reputation for being the most hilarious and sarcastic celebrity in Hollywood. But there is no doubt that he is also one of the nicest and most big-hearted people, as we regularly find him involved in some new projects that help society. For instance, he did a public colonoscopy test so people can become aware of this deadly disease. Meanwhile, he is also a member of the direction board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The 45-year-old actor leaves no chance to help people and make a change in their life. A recent example of the same was when the Deadpool star unified the football community for this heartwarming cause and asked fans to join too.

2 DAYS AGO