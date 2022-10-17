ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

Best loafers for women: The smart and stylish shoe choice for day or evening

By Rivkie Baum
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECL9M_0icLje9500

The best loafers for women offer the opportunity for smart footwear that doesn't compromise on comfort. A relatively androgynous style, loafers have grown in popularity in recent seasons, with numerous design and price interpretations.

Surprisingly versatile, while the best loafers have traditionally been seen as a masculine silhouette, ideal for formal, office settings, when it comes to the shoe trends 2022 , the best loafers for women have had a thoroughly modern update. From traditional leather snaffle front designs, to party-ready embellished iterations and clunky soled styles that tap into the '90s trends, there is a loafer to suit every taste this season.

As with other fall winter shoe trends 2022 , when it comes to purchasing the best loafers for women, high quality fabrications such as leather offer the most in terms of longevity. Similarly to leather jackets or pants, leather loafers will improve with age, becoming some of the most comfortable flats as they mold to your feet. And when it comes to how to style loafers , they really can work with everything from pretty midi dresses - offering a tougher finish, to enhancing tailored outfits for added polish.

18 best loafers for women

The best loafers for women come in all shapes and styles this season. While classic neutral colored iterations, with shiny snaffle details are ideal for everyday and office wear, if you want to abandon your heels this festive season for something a little more directional, then the best embellished loafers, or metallic leather iterations are sure to help you pull together stylish Christmas party outfits . Although loafers are traditionally a flat shoe, for 2022, expect platform and block heel iterations that add a more feminine finish to this ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7dhN_0icLje9500

Dune London Grange Loafer

RRP: $109 / £80 | An all year round wear, this beige hue will go with other neutral shades for a smart finish. The classic snaffle detail on the front of the loafer will ensure that these won't date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxJzC_0icLje9500

H&M Chain Detail Front Loafer

RRP: $49.99 / £34.99 | For a more pocket-friendly and directional feel, these H&M loafers feature a thick platform sole, and oversized buckle, tapping into this season's 90's fashion trends .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOeiT_0icLje9500

Boden Block Heel Loafers

RRP: $190 / £130 | With a nod to the '70s, these gorgeous off-white, heeled loafers are ideal for exploring what is boho style . The cute tasseled front taps into the fashion trends 2023 too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4ZCy_0icLje9500

&OtherStories Backless Loafers

RRP: $129 / £85 | A backless iteration offers a play on a mule and these are easy to slip on and off. With classic styling, but a modern shape, these are ideal for work or play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CsjT_0icLje9500

Valentino Gold Snaffle Loafers

RRP: $970 / £680 | Get the party started with a pair of metallic loafers for women. The gold hue will help you shine bright this festive season. Ideal for pairing with the best tuxedos for women .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lC3tV_0icLje9500

River Island Quilt Front Loafers

RRP: $37 / £69 | Usually reserved for the best Chanel bags or best Saint Laurent bags , the quilted front on these loafers for women make them look far more expensive than their price tag,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zvMf_0icLje9500

Tod's Gommino Classic Tan Suede Loafers

RRP: $545 / £390 | Making some of the best loafers for women, Tod's are a capsule wardrobe staple. Look after them, and they will return the favor ten fold. This shape comes in multiple colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7jy5_0icLje9500

Boden Embellished Trim Tapestry Loafers

RRP: $220 / £160 | Loafers fit for the holiday season. These embellished loafers are a real statement shoe, upping the ante on any little black dress outfit, or adding sparkle to tailored looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQlKH_0icLje9500

Russell & Bromley Snaffle Leather Loafer

RRP: £225 (UK only) | In eight colorways, from classic neutrals, and, dopamine dressing -inspired hues, the Russell & Bromley snaffle fronted loafer is loved by the style set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRsnA_0icLje9500

Gucci Leather Horsebit Black Loafer

RRP: $920 / £645 | If you've already checked out the best Gucci bags , you'll know its leather work is some of the best. These smart loafers are ideal for how to style a blazer and tailored pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yrUE_0icLje9500

Ganni Crystal-Embellished Leather Loafers

RRP: $395 / £295 | One of the best Scandinavian clothing brands , Ganni is known for its youthful aesthetic and directional design and these loafers will ensure you step into party season in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00w9ui_0icLje9500

Tod's Kate Sheepskin and Leather Loafers

RRP: £820 (UK only) | An update to the classic Tod's Kate loafer. We love the directional and cozy shearling trim and lining, The oversized buckle adds a fashion-forward finish, ideal for everyday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4GoS_0icLje9500

M&S Chain Detail Block Heel Loafer

RRP: $77.99 / £45 | With a runway-worthy design at a fraction of the price, these block heel loafers from British favorite, Marks and Spencer a true style steal. We love the gold buckle detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFJxa_0icLje9500

Vagabond Chunky Loafer

RRP: $185 / £130 | Chunky loafer have become a key piece this season. Ideal for exploring what is Dark Academia , this 'back to school' look embraces preppy feels but with a modern grungy twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Bdq1_0icLje9500

Dr Martens Tassel Front Loafer

RRP: $171 / £129 | Makers of some of the best Chelsea boots , Dr Martens has given its classic, heavy duty sole and yellow stitched silhouette a revamp with a tassel fronted loafer design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FwWB_0icLje9500

Zara Leopard Print Snaffle Front Loafer

RRP: $89.90 / £59.99 | Loved by the fashion pack, leopard print is a neutral, teaming with almost anything and everything in your closet. These are easy to style up or down for multiple occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maUGP_0icLje9500

Kurt Geiger Holly Eagle Loafers

RRP: $175 / £159 | Utilizing the brand's iconic eagle logo, these jewel encrusted Holly loafers come in numerous iterations to ensure that your party shoes for the festive season are super stylish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgOQB_0icLje9500

Gianvito Rossi Braid Front Loafers

RRP: $825 / £620 | Loved for some of the best designer heels , Rossi's braid fronted loafers are a lesson in how to dress simple but stylish . The neutral antique pink hue will work all year through.

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit

As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
POPSUGAR

The Inspiration Behind the Latest Nail Trend? Wallpaper

On the New York Fashion Week runways, we saw two categories of nail trends prevail: there were the barely there, minimalist manicures (think supermodel, milk bath, beige colors) seen at the Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell, and Proenza Schouler shows, and then there were the maximalist designs like rhinestone-encrusted tips at Susan Alexandra and, our personal favorite, "wallpaper nails."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft

While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
PopSugar

Free People Teamed Up With Anna Sui on the Boho Collection of Our Dreams

Leave it to Free People to debut the most elevated, bohemian-inspired collection of our dreams — and in collaboration with one of our favorite designers, no less. The brand has partnered with famed fashion designer Anna Sui on a capsule collection that encompasses all of the same earthy, patterned styles we know and love from Free People, now with an edgier flair — provided by Sui's signature design style.
Sourcing Journal

Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons

Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

Vivienne Westwood's New Leather Shoes Demonstrate "WILD BEAUTY"

Vivienne Westwood just dropped two new shoe designs as part of the COMBAT BUCKLE series for Fall/Winter 2022. Aligning with the brand’s roots in punk culture, the new designs are inspired by the overall aesthetics of fetish leatherwear and biker fashion. The new drop consists of the COMBAT BUCKLE BOOTS and COMBAT BUCKLE SHOES, both fitted with track soles for a toughed-up feel, and embellished with metal eyelets and studs.
Harper's Bazaar

Ganni’s First Beauty Collection Is Here

With its casual-cool and sustainable designs worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, Danish brand Ganni is a favorite among fashion insiders on and off the runway. To expand its influence even further, Ganni just dropped its first beauty range in collaboration with Submission Beauty.
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Tans And Dark Brown Accent The Nike Air Force 1

It’s Air Force 1 galore for The Swoosh this year as slightly disparate offerings of the hallmark silhouette continue to make rounds throughout its 40th anniversary. Furthering its propositions extended from the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic, the latest build accents with tan and brown leathers. Dominated by tumbled...
Hypebae

JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween

JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
CNET

Save 40% on Women's Boots at Famous Footwear

Getting a new pair of women's boots doesn't have to be very expensive. In fact, you can get fashionable and functional shoes for less at Famous Footwear for up to 40% off today that will keep your feet warm from your home to your next outing. There are boots available...
hypebeast.com

Fear of God Delivers Three New Colorways of The California Slip-On Shoes

Following the silhouette’s first reveal last year, we now have a closer look at three new colorways of Fear of God‘s California Slip-On Shoe that just arrived on HBX. Leading the lineup of backless mules hand-crafted in Italy is the all-white iteration named “Greige,” followed by two brighter orange and yellow-toned colors known as “Coral” and “Canary.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

Nike Adds Ribbon Laces to a Fall-Ready Blazer Mid

Released in 1973, the Nike Blazer is one of the brand’s first sneaker silhouettes. The iconic design started as an on-court shoe, then evolved into a go-to model for skateboarders thanks to its flat sole. The Blazer has also served as a canvas for countless collaborations including notable drops from Supreme and Stussy.
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim

Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon. Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Hypebae

A Closer Look at Palace's Debut Womenswear Collection With Gucci

Believe it or not, Palace has never actually had a full womens’ collection before. Sure, the London-based streetwear brand has dipped its toe into the waters of womenswear in the past (think Palace x Rapha or PalaceCK, for example) but this new Gucci collection marks the first time that the brand will be showcasing a fully-fledged collection and as major fans of the brand, we’re pretty excited.
hypebeast.com

WAWWA Clothing Is Keeping Hiking Breathable This Fall

The U.K. is home to a wide variety of outerwear brands that are making outdoor excursions stylish. For example, we have the likes of Finisterre which create its garments on the Cornish coastline from an abundance of high-quality recycled fabrics. Elsewhere in Britain, Carrier Goods is consistently emphasizing the importance of pockets through lightweight and waterproof garments that are designed with cozy linings and adjustable pull cords for tighter or baggier fits. Another brand that is flying a flag in support of the great outdoors is WAWWA Clothing and the Manchester-based label has just presented two new styles that aim to combine waterproof textiles with dry wax and soft aero tumbling.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

552
Followers
105
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy