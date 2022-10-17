Best loafers for women: The smart and stylish shoe choice for day or evening

The best loafers for women offer the opportunity for smart footwear that doesn't compromise on comfort. A relatively androgynous style, loafers have grown in popularity in recent seasons, with numerous design and price interpretations.

Surprisingly versatile, while the best loafers have traditionally been seen as a masculine silhouette, ideal for formal, office settings, when it comes to the shoe trends 2022 , the best loafers for women have had a thoroughly modern update. From traditional leather snaffle front designs, to party-ready embellished iterations and clunky soled styles that tap into the '90s trends, there is a loafer to suit every taste this season.

As with other fall winter shoe trends 2022 , when it comes to purchasing the best loafers for women, high quality fabrications such as leather offer the most in terms of longevity. Similarly to leather jackets or pants, leather loafers will improve with age, becoming some of the most comfortable flats as they mold to your feet. And when it comes to how to style loafers , they really can work with everything from pretty midi dresses - offering a tougher finish, to enhancing tailored outfits for added polish.

18 best loafers for women

The best loafers for women come in all shapes and styles this season. While classic neutral colored iterations, with shiny snaffle details are ideal for everyday and office wear, if you want to abandon your heels this festive season for something a little more directional, then the best embellished loafers, or metallic leather iterations are sure to help you pull together stylish Christmas party outfits . Although loafers are traditionally a flat shoe, for 2022, expect platform and block heel iterations that add a more feminine finish to this ensemble.

Dune London Grange Loafer

RRP: $109 / £80 | An all year round wear, this beige hue will go with other neutral shades for a smart finish. The classic snaffle detail on the front of the loafer will ensure that these won't date.

H&M Chain Detail Front Loafer

RRP: $49.99 / £34.99 | For a more pocket-friendly and directional feel, these H&M loafers feature a thick platform sole, and oversized buckle, tapping into this season's 90's fashion trends .

Boden Block Heel Loafers

RRP: $190 / £130 | With a nod to the '70s, these gorgeous off-white, heeled loafers are ideal for exploring what is boho style . The cute tasseled front taps into the fashion trends 2023 too.

&OtherStories Backless Loafers

RRP: $129 / £85 | A backless iteration offers a play on a mule and these are easy to slip on and off. With classic styling, but a modern shape, these are ideal for work or play.

Valentino Gold Snaffle Loafers

RRP: $970 / £680 | Get the party started with a pair of metallic loafers for women. The gold hue will help you shine bright this festive season. Ideal for pairing with the best tuxedos for women .

River Island Quilt Front Loafers

RRP: $37 / £69 | Usually reserved for the best Chanel bags or best Saint Laurent bags , the quilted front on these loafers for women make them look far more expensive than their price tag,

Tod's Gommino Classic Tan Suede Loafers

RRP: $545 / £390 | Making some of the best loafers for women, Tod's are a capsule wardrobe staple. Look after them, and they will return the favor ten fold. This shape comes in multiple colors.

Boden Embellished Trim Tapestry Loafers

RRP: $220 / £160 | Loafers fit for the holiday season. These embellished loafers are a real statement shoe, upping the ante on any little black dress outfit, or adding sparkle to tailored looks.

Russell & Bromley Snaffle Leather Loafer

RRP: £225 (UK only) | In eight colorways, from classic neutrals, and, dopamine dressing -inspired hues, the Russell & Bromley snaffle fronted loafer is loved by the style set.

Gucci Leather Horsebit Black Loafer

RRP: $920 / £645 | If you've already checked out the best Gucci bags , you'll know its leather work is some of the best. These smart loafers are ideal for how to style a blazer and tailored pants.

Ganni Crystal-Embellished Leather Loafers

RRP: $395 / £295 | One of the best Scandinavian clothing brands , Ganni is known for its youthful aesthetic and directional design and these loafers will ensure you step into party season in style.

Tod's Kate Sheepskin and Leather Loafers

RRP: £820 (UK only) | An update to the classic Tod's Kate loafer. We love the directional and cozy shearling trim and lining, The oversized buckle adds a fashion-forward finish, ideal for everyday.

M&S Chain Detail Block Heel Loafer

RRP: $77.99 / £45 | With a runway-worthy design at a fraction of the price, these block heel loafers from British favorite, Marks and Spencer a true style steal. We love the gold buckle detail.

Vagabond Chunky Loafer

RRP: $185 / £130 | Chunky loafer have become a key piece this season. Ideal for exploring what is Dark Academia , this 'back to school' look embraces preppy feels but with a modern grungy twist.

Dr Martens Tassel Front Loafer

RRP: $171 / £129 | Makers of some of the best Chelsea boots , Dr Martens has given its classic, heavy duty sole and yellow stitched silhouette a revamp with a tassel fronted loafer design.

Zara Leopard Print Snaffle Front Loafer

RRP: $89.90 / £59.99 | Loved by the fashion pack, leopard print is a neutral, teaming with almost anything and everything in your closet. These are easy to style up or down for multiple occasions.

Kurt Geiger Holly Eagle Loafers

RRP: $175 / £159 | Utilizing the brand's iconic eagle logo, these jewel encrusted Holly loafers come in numerous iterations to ensure that your party shoes for the festive season are super stylish.

Gianvito Rossi Braid Front Loafers

RRP: $825 / £620 | Loved for some of the best designer heels , Rossi's braid fronted loafers are a lesson in how to dress simple but stylish . The neutral antique pink hue will work all year through.