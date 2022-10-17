Read full article on original website
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
NC State's Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane
Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Wake Forest aims to repeat fast climb, this time to NCAAs
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes quickly built success for a long-struggling program. The test now is sustaining that in a time of transfers and roster turnover. Forbes led his second team to a 25-win season and nearly secured only the program's second NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. But that success leaned heavily on a pair of transfers — one who unexpectedly blossomed into the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year — who have departed.
No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
Technician Online
NC State QB roulette: assessing options under center
By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
travelawaits.com
10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Free fair admission on Thursday, Oct. 20 when you bring 6 cans of food to donate
The 2022 N.C. State Fair runs from Thursday, Oct. 13 until Sunday, Oct. 23 with rides, shows, crafts, livestock and fried everything. Check out these ways to save on fair admission, ride tickets and parking. Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day Free Ticket Day: Bring six cans of food to the...
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed...
'it's very painful': Raleigh family mourns after loved one stabbed to death at Durham facility
Family and friends mourn the loss of a Raleigh woman stabbed to death while working in Durham.
carolinajournal.com
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest
An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
