Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

NC State's Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Every day is an opportunity for Southern Durham's AJ Mebane

Southern Durham's AJ Mebane starts every day the same. "Another day another opportunity" he types and presses tweet from his twitter account. "I woke up woke up one morning and it just popped up in my mind," Mebane said from the Southern Durham bleachers before practice. "Something that you always strive for. Maybe you'll reach your goal, something that you wanted to reach."
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake Forest aims to repeat fast climb, this time to NCAAs

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes quickly built success for a long-struggling program. The test now is sustaining that in a time of transfers and roster turnover. Forbes led his second team to a 25-win season and nearly secured only the program's second NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. But that success leaned heavily on a pair of transfers — one who unexpectedly blossomed into the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year — who have departed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

NC State QB roulette: assessing options under center

By now it’s old news: NC State football will be without the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and program record holder for passing touchdowns in a single season for the rest of 2022. With a weekend of football without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary at the helm having come and gone, it’s time for the coaching staff to truly assess the situation at quarterback moving into the bye week.
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
travelawaits.com

10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also confirmed...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
