ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Driver airlifted to hospital following crash on HWY 41

A driver had to be airlifted after a crash on Highway 41 Wednesday morning. CHP assisted in the crash involving a Honda and a box truck just north of the Kern County line. The highway was blocked off for nearly an hour and a half, causing a major traffic jam.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash on District Boulevard and Ashe Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road regarding a major-injury crash involving two vehicles and pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a driver ran a solid red light on northbound Ashe...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Sunday in southwest Bakersfield. Officials identified Emmanuel Bucio Ocampo, 24, of Bakersfield, as the operator of the vehicle that collided with another car at the intersection of White Lane and Stine Road early Sunday morning. Officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
MOJAVE, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
OROSI, CA
KGET

2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP

Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy