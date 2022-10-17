MIMS, Fla. – The Mims teenagers facing murder charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Da’Mari Wilson, identified by his family, faced a Brevard County judge Tuesday. The Wilson family shared Da’Mari’s picture, telling News 6 in a statement, “He was taken from us before he ever had an opportunity to truly grow into the man he was meant to be.”

