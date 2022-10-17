Effective communication in automobile recalls encourages corrective action among American drivers, finds Pusan National University researcher

Read full article on original website
Related
alpenhornnews.com
Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics market share from APAC, Europe, America application to rise at XX% CAGR through 2028
The Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Computer-aided Design in Electrical and Electronics .
bioengineer.org
Tiara Moore, CEO of Black in Marine Science, describes the journey to create the organization, its current activities, and the challenges that remain
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. Author Interview: https://plos.io/3RSOnIY. Article Title: Black in Marine Science: A new wave...
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations. Last week -- ahead of closed-door meetings starting Monday in Washington with senior officials from CBP and other federal agencies -- the executives quietly unveiled proposals they said would modernize import and export rules to keep pace with trade volumes that have nearly quintupled in the past three decades. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal from a committee member. Among the proposed changes: making data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
ELEVATE IDE Study highlights the Safety and Effectiveness of the ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System in One-year Results; Data to Be Presented at 2022 VEITHsymposium
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by providing disruptive therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease, announced that the ELEVATE ( E xpanding Patient Applicability with Po l ymer S e aling O vat ion ALTO St e nt Graft) IDE Study has been published online in the Journal of Vascular Surgery. The study reports the clinical outcomes of the ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft System and highlights the device’s safety and effectiveness at one-year post-procedure. Additionally, the results will be presented by the study’s principal investigator, Dr. Sean Lyden, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic, at the VEITHsymposium in November 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005313/en/ ALTO Abdominal Stent Graft System (Graphic: Business Wire)
bioengineer.org
Researchers find protein complex that regulates migration of neurons and neuroblastoma cancer cells
During brain development, neurons have to migrate long distances through complex environments until they reach their final destination. In order to find guidance, they must establish several interactions —which are still hard to study— between their receptors and the surrounding molecules. Now, a paper published in the prestigious journal Cell has identified how two different proteins, the neuronal receptor Unc5 and the molecule Glipican 3 (GPC3), collaborate decisively in the guidance of neurons in two different processes: brain formation and the propagation of brain-derived cancer cells (neuroblastoma).
bioengineer.org
Can resilience be learned? Study finds that prior stressful events can help build resilience
Faced with climate change, a pandemic, and political unrest around the globe, it can feel all too easy to succumb to a sense of hopelessness. How do some people bounce back from adversity faster than others, and can those who struggle teach themselves to be more resilient over time?. Faced...
Mary Kay Inc. Establishes the Business Case for Gender-Responsive Procurement at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- A long-standing champion and global advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality, Mary Kay shared with transparency its gender-responsive procurement (GRP) global journey at the Diversity Summit in Prague, Czech Republic. Hosted by Startup Disrupt on September 13, 2022, at the newly renovated Clam-Gallas Palace, the summit was the largest European hybrid conference on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), bringing together more than 50 keynote speakers from the non-profit, government, and business sector. The event is held under the auspices of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Capital City of Prague, and the US Embassy in the Czech Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005912/en/ “Studies show that women entrepreneurs tend to reinvest up to 90% of their earnings in their families and communities, thus linking inclusive economic growth directly to development,” says Virginie Naigeon-Malek, Mary Kay Inc. Global Head of Sustainability and Social Impact. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
bioengineer.org
Promatix and Jasmin Fisher Lab at University College London accelerate hunt for oncology therapeutics with new algorithms for CipherPro
Promatix, a London-based oncology drug discovery and development company that uses multi-omics to identify novel therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with the laboratory of Professor Jasmin Fisher to develop new proprietary computational executable cancer models for Promatix’s CipherPro suite of algorithms to mine the TxPro databank and identify new oncology drug targets.
bioengineer.org
Needs and challenges for COVID-19 boosters and other vaccines in the U.S.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which was immediately endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for new booster shots created to combat the most recent and highly prevalent omicron variants of COVID-19, specifically BA.4 and BA.5. Fortunately, these most recent and very highly prevalent variants, while more communicable, are less lethal.
bioengineer.org
Multi-institutional research team awarded prestigious grant to improve early diagnosis and survival rate for nose cancer
A team of researchers led by A*STAR’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), along with the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), was awarded the prestigious Open Fund-Large Collaborative Grant (OF-LCG), which is supported by the National Research Foundation,. Singapore (NRF) and administered by...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth’s climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
bioengineer.org
Algae-based food goes global: scaling up marine aquaculture to produce nutritious, sustainable food
Terrestrial agriculture provides the backbone of the world’s food production system. An opinion article publishing October 17th in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Charles H. Greene at University of Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, US and Celina M. Scott-Buechler at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California, US makes the case for increased investment in algae aquaculture systems as a means of meeting nutritional needs while reducing the ecological footprint of food production.
aiexpress.io
Japanese firms team up to protect connected cars
Ryan is a senior editor at TechForge Media with over a decade of expertise protecting the most recent know-how and interviewing main business figures. He can typically be sighted at tech conferences with a robust espresso in a single hand and a laptop computer within the different. If it is geeky, he’s in all probability into it. Discover him on Twitter: @Gadget_Ry.
bioengineer.org
ETRI unveils an XR based metaverse platform for multi-user collaborations
ETRI researchers have developed a metaverse platform that allows for freely collaborating among multi users via various means of communications online and offline. By overcoming existing technical challenges, it is expected to be of great help in the creation of various new services and its commercialization via realization of a practical metaverse.
bioengineer.org
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
bioengineer.org
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
New York, October 17, 2022 – The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
bioengineer.org
Study: new model for the transmission of cultural knowledge
A broad array of cultural practices — from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals — are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge — that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
bioengineer.org
IU researcher creates virtual reality experiences to aid substance use disorder recovery
Indiana University researchers are combining psychological principles with innovative virtual reality technology to create a new immersive therapy for people with substance use disorders. They’ve recently received over $4.9 million from the National Institutes of Health and launched an IU-affiliated startup company to test and further develop the technology.
bioengineer.org
Researchers explore gene interactions in influenza to help improve accuracy of flu vaccines
The influenza virus, which causes the flu, is a major public health issue, infecting millions of people and estimated to cost $10 billion in direct medical costs in the United States each year. Like most viruses, influenza mutates rapidly as it spreads, making it difficult to vaccinate against every possible strain. Every year there is a massive effort to determine which strains will likely be the most prevalent, in order to make a vaccine that offers the best protection for that season.
bioengineer.org
Development of new technology for wastewater treatment for semiconductor production
Alcohols are used to remove impurities on the surface of semiconductors or electronics during the manufacturing process, and wastewater containing alcohols is treated using reverse osmosis, ozone, and biological decomposition. Although such methods can lower the alcohol concentration in wastewater, they are ineffective at completely decomposing alcohols in wastewater with a low alcohol concentration. This is because alcohol is miscible in water, making it impossible to completely separate from alcohol using physical methods, while chemical or biological treatments are highly inefficient. For this reason, wastewater with a low alcohol concentration is primarily treated by diluting it with a large amount of clean water before its discharge.
Comments / 0