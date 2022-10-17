ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard

There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
northernstar.info

Sycamore to host its annual pumpkin festival

The 61st annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will take place in downtown Sycamore to celebrate all things Halloween and fall from Oct. 26 – 30. The theme of this year’s festival is “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” and is hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market.
SYCAMORE, IL
97ZOK

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
Q98.5

Old Dominion @ BMO Harris Bank Center

The multi-platinum-selling band is planning to make a stop HERE in Rockford. And do you want to know what's even better?. Kick off your spring with a concert that you'll never forget. Click here to secure your tickets now. For more details and info, be sure to keep an eye...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

It’s True! Popular Ice Castles Returning to Wisconsin in 2023

The award-winning frozen spectacle is returning to Wisconsin in January. The slide, the maze, the tunnel, and more, are all filled with breathtaking color and light. If you've never been delighted by Ice Castles before you have to make plans to visit this stunning, one-of-a-kind attraction. We're hearing rumors about some new "re-imagined and enhanced" features, according to abc7chicago.com, who spoke with Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
1440 WROK

Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford

A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Help Illinois’ Stroll on State Holiday Event Find This Kid for a Photo Recreation

One of the most popular holiday festivals in Illinois, Stroll on State, has an adorable mission for this year's event. Do you know who this child might be?. If you live in northern Illinois, this is the holiday event you make sure to attend. Rockford's Stroll On State has been bringing the magic of the holiday season to the downtown area for a decade. It's that anniversary that has organizers wanting to do a little extra special.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident Tonight In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Ice Castles to Return to Lake Geneva For Another Season – This Time With New Features

The official start of winter is still more than two months away, but that's not stopping a well-liked wintertime attraction from plotting its return. Like years past, Ice Castles, referred by organizers as a "magical winter wonderland," will be set up at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva. People of all ages will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities, like riding on adrenaline-pumping slides and traversing through caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy