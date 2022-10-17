ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Sturdy Cycles' custom-made, titanium, 3D-printed time trial bike

By Josh Croxton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTgTA_0icLdbr000

Tom Sturdy is a passionate cyclist with a background in aerospace engineering. Turning his hobby into a career he set up Sturdy Cycles, where he applies his skillset to the task of custom-building titanium bikes to order. His waiting list is months - sometimes years - long.

Based out of a small workshop in Frome, Somerset, Sturdy's latest creation is the product of three years of toil. It is called the Eimear, and it is a part-3D-printed time trial bike with ovalised titanium tubes, custom geometry, and dozens of custom-made titanium components, including a self-made chainset and base bar.

We got wind of Sturdy's latest project in the lead-up to Bespoked, the London-based show dedicated to handmade bikes, so paid the Sturdy workshop a visit the day before the show began. The Eimear subsequently won the award for Best In Show, proving we're not the only ones impressed by it.

All of the tubing of the frame has been optimised using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) to find an aerodynamically efficient shape without losing stiffness and durability. Sturdy says he's yet to get it into the wind tunnel to find out exactly how fast it is, though. A complete bike, as shown, weighs in the region of 8kg.

Geometry-wise, the bike is built for Sturdy himself. He tells us it will be available for sale should anyone want to buy it, but that he used his own bike fit as the starting point so that if it weren't sold, he could use it for a few of his own local time trials. He explained the "huge risk" that a customer would have had to take, were they to commit to buying this first iteration of the bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBHxO_0icLdbr000

From above you can see just how ovalised the titanium tubing is (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Custom components

With regards to the components on the bike, it would probably be faster to list the ones that aren't made by Sturdy himself, such are their number. The chainset is his own, 3D printed with an aerodynamic titanium chainring set up as a single ring. This spins within his own bottom bracket, using angular contact bearings from California-based Enduro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqQ2I_0icLdbr000

How many bikes can you think of that have a custom set of cranks, chainring and bottom bracket? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The seatpost is also his own, and clamps into place using a wedge that fills the void left behind the D-shape. The thru-axles, bottle cage mounting bolts, saddle clamp, derailleur hanger and pulley wheels are also his own, each standing out in their anodized blue-purple finish. Interestingly, besides the bottom bracket which uses a 10mm hex, all other adjustable parts are fitted with T25 Torx heads, because he "hates having to carry round a load of tools".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eV8f_0icLdbr000

The base handlebar was designed by Sturdy himself (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The base bar is also made by Sturdy, and measures 36cm wide. Atop this, he's fitted a Wattshop Anemoi/Minimoi cockpit. Sturdy explained how he spent time trying to design his own cockpit system, and that given he valued adjustability, he didn't want something "like [Filippo] Ganna" whose cockpit is one-piece and fixed. In spending time designing the various spacers, he realised he was just creating something that Wattshop had already designed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jez8i_0icLdbr000

A wheel from new brand (and friend of Sturdy) Manuka adorns the front of the bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The wheels, meanwhile, are an unbranded set from a Chinese factory that Sturdy has had a long relationship with. The disc rear bears the 'd' Sturdy logo, while the 70mm front wheel bears the logo of his friend's new wheel brand, Manuka, which started up just a month or so ago.

It's all in the details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxRs5_0icLdbr000

The printed titanium cranks are finished with the Sturdy logo (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The longer you spend with the Eimear, the more you appreciate the attention to detail that's gone into making it. Whether it's the position and quality of the welding designed to reduce stresses, to the add-on components that make it pop, there are plenty of neat little surprises that have a knack for revealing themselves right at the moment you think you've finished taking photos.

For example, the end of each crank arm bears an imprint of the Sturdy logo, while the shape of a hand is etched into the down tube complete with an outline of the UK on its palm to denote that the bike was 'handmade in the UK'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cwjct_0icLdbr000

Because not many wheel brands come with lockrings, Sturdy decided to make his own (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Elsewhere, there's a custom-printed ergonomic grip fitted to the end of each time trial extension, which is designed to house the wireless SRAM blips. Not fitted at the time of shooting, but added later were some grips to the base bar, which smoothed out the step down behind the SRAM hydraulic brake levers.

It's this attention to detail that keeps Sturdy busy and his customers returning. Ably assisted by Omar in the workshop, Sturdy explained that once frame parts and components were received, the build process could be complete in a matter of weeks. However, from the initial consultation - which typically happens online, since most of his customers are from abroad - to the final delivery could take six months (longer in recent years due to the pandemic), and "most of that time is the queue".

Scroll down to enjoy more photos of the Sturdy Eimear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgoZt_0icLdbr000

The anodising was done just days before the bike was due to go to Bespoked. In Sturdy's words: "we don't talk about how long it took" (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XARd_0icLdbr000

Sturdy's logo is embosses in various places, but none more prominently than the head tube. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARXCc_0icLdbr000

The bike's name, 'Eimear', is etched into the non-driveside chainstay (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnGEr_0icLdbr000

Sturdy makes his own bottom brackets (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5G7w_0icLdbr000

The derailleur hanger and jockey wheels were, you guessed it, made by Sturdy too (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xz5r_0icLdbr000

Almost all bolts are fitted with T25 Torx heads, including these two seatpost clamp bolts (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UTXr_0icLdbr000

It's pretty novel to see a thru-axle with a T25 Torx head (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DcfJ_0icLdbr000

Likewise bottle cage bolts (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVTM1_0icLdbr000

The saddle comes courtesy of Bjorn's 85g Sedlo (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7qfM_0icLdbr000

It's held in place with Sturdy's own clamp (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY5TE_0icLdbr000

The void behind the D-shaped seatpost is filled with a wedge, which is used to hold it in place (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMeah_0icLdbr000

Sturdy doesn't like the idea of writing "Handmade in the UK", so compromised with this clever graphic (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdgBl_0icLdbr000

Wattshop provides many of the cockpit components, but the basebar and hand-holds are Sturdy's own (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056dqG_0icLdbr000

Here's a closer look at those grips, designed specifically to house the SRAM wireless shifter blips. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZhb7_0icLdbr000

He's since fitted grips behind the brake levers too, smoothing out the step-down for comfort and aesthetics (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRDF8_0icLdbr000

The Wattshop cockpit allows easy adjustment, something Sturdy values in a time trial bike (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7xE1_0icLdbr000

The groupset consists of a SRAM Rival eTap AXS derailleur, with custom pulley wheels. The cassette is an 11-36 from Rotor. The chain is SRAM's own, but notably not the flat-top 12-speed chain. The cranks, chainrings, bottom bracket and thru-axle are all Sturdy's own. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4Rwt_0icLdbr000

A closer look at the bottom bracket, anodised into a blue finish (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoTmI_0icLdbr000

Despite room for 30mm tyres, this build is fitted with 25mm Continental GP5000 S TR tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfNct_0icLdbr000

From above, you get a sense of just how narrow the 36cm base bar is (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

