Luis de Hechavarria
Luis ” Luisito” “Louie” de Hechavarria, 95, of Ocala Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family, on Thursday evening, September 22, 2022. Luis was born and raised in Santiago, Cuba to Luis and Emma de Hechavarria. He began his early career as a cattle rancher in Cuba until the Cuban revolution, when his farm was confiscated. Luis left Cuba with his family and began working in Mexico. After several moves, Luis’ homes became Jacksonville and Ocala, Florida. Luis enjoyed breeding horses, hunting, golfing, and wood working and was an active member of Queen of Peace Church of Ocala Florida.
Gary Charles Minehart Sr.
Gary Charles Minehart Sr. of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, after suffering a stroke. His wife of 28 years, Nancy (Hawks), was by his side. Gary was born on Dec. 3, 1936. He was employed at Armco Steel, now AK Steel, for 38 years until he retired to Florida. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, and sitting on his back porch.
Melissa Dawn Kent
Melissa Dawn Kent, 47, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born July 5, 1975 in Bluefield, West Virginia to John Terry and Peggy Sutherland. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Melissa was a creative individual and also loved painting. Melissa is preceded in...
Ocala resident voices concerns on rising utility costs, extra charges
Letter written by a 65-year-old gentleman who moved here 25 years ago from Colorado addressing the surcharge that Ocala Electric Utility charges “pay as you go” customers. My wife and I moved here in June of 2020 and utilize the prepaid power option. I have wondered since then why there is this extra charge to pay them money. It doesn’t matter if you pay online or go to the kiosk at the office – there is no way to not pay this fee.
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair returning to Marion County Public Library
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has announced that its annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair will be held on Thursday, November 10 as part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment opportunities. At the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, CareerSource CLM will help...
Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County
More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
Moonlight Over On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The moon was peeking through the trees at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for common law cheating
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man who is wanted for common law cheating. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Michael Ryan Dockery. In July of 2020,...
Ocala City Council members appoint new City Attorney
During the Ocala City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, council members executed and approved a formal contract appointing William Sexton as the city’s new in-house legal counsel. Council members had previously voted to appoint Sexton as the new City Attorney during a special meeting that was held...
Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event heading to Paddock Mall
A Candy Crawl event will bring trick-or-treating to the Paddock Mall later this month. The Halloween-themed event will take place on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road. During the two-hour event, stores throughout the mall will...
Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire
A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
Two Ocala residents weigh in on school tax referendum
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced “major concerns” regarding the school tax referendum, two more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic. “The one-mill referendum is dedicated to the arts programs in the Marion County schools. It supports the...
Ocala hosting community town hall meeting on recreation, parks, cultural arts
(Update: At 9:55 a.m. on October 18, 2022, the City of Ocala announced that the Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the community town hall scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”) The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to attend its community...
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing of new U.S....
Evergreen Cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup day on October 29
The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
MCSO deputies find human remains in burned vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting an investigation after human remains were found inside an abandoned vehicle in Silver Springs on Wednesday, October 12. According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue in Silver Springs at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October...
City announces road closures, detours for this weekend’s Ocala Arts Festival
The City of Ocala has released a list of road closures and detours that will be in effect for the 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 in downtown Ocala. Due to this weekend’s festival, the following road closures will...
Ocala man arrested on DUI charge after MCSO deputy sees truck weaving back and forth across lane
A 32-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and possessing several controlled substances after his vehicle was observed weaving back and forth across the outside lane near the 3000 block of SW Highway 484. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge pickup...
