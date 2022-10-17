ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

Luis de Hechavarria

Luis ” Luisito” “Louie” de Hechavarria, 95, of Ocala Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded with his family, on Thursday evening, September 22, 2022. Luis was born and raised in Santiago, Cuba to Luis and Emma de Hechavarria. He began his early career as a cattle rancher in Cuba until the Cuban revolution, when his farm was confiscated. Luis left Cuba with his family and began working in Mexico. After several moves, Luis’ homes became Jacksonville and Ocala, Florida. Luis enjoyed breeding horses, hunting, golfing, and wood working and was an active member of Queen of Peace Church of Ocala Florida.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Gary Charles Minehart Sr.

Gary Charles Minehart Sr. of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, after suffering a stroke. His wife of 28 years, Nancy (Hawks), was by his side. Gary was born on Dec. 3, 1936. He was employed at Armco Steel, now AK Steel, for 38 years until he retired to Florida. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, and sitting on his back porch.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Melissa Dawn Kent

Melissa Dawn Kent, 47, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born July 5, 1975 in Bluefield, West Virginia to John Terry and Peggy Sutherland. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Melissa was a creative individual and also loved painting. Melissa is preceded in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on rising utility costs, extra charges

Letter written by a 65-year-old gentleman who moved here 25 years ago from Colorado addressing the surcharge that Ocala Electric Utility charges “pay as you go” customers. My wife and I moved here in June of 2020 and utilize the prepaid power option. I have wondered since then why there is this extra charge to pay them money. It doesn’t matter if you pay online or go to the kiosk at the office – there is no way to not pay this fee.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County

More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala City Council members appoint new City Attorney

During the Ocala City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, council members executed and approved a formal contract appointing William Sexton as the city’s new in-house legal counsel. Council members had previously voted to appoint Sexton as the new City Attorney during a special meeting that was held...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event heading to Paddock Mall

A Candy Crawl event will bring trick-or-treating to the Paddock Mall later this month. The Halloween-themed event will take place on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road. During the two-hour event, stores throughout the mall will...
ocala-news.com

Ocala man killed after pickup truck crashes into tree, catches fire

A 41-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed through a fence, struck a tree, and caught on fire. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on SE 134th Place in Marion County when his vehicle veered off the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents weigh in on school tax referendum

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced “major concerns” regarding the school tax referendum, two more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic. “The one-mill referendum is dedicated to the arts programs in the Marion County schools. It supports the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala hosting community town hall meeting on recreation, parks, cultural arts

(Update: At 9:55 a.m. on October 18, 2022, the City of Ocala announced that the Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the community town hall scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”) The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to attend its community...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Evergreen Cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup day on October 29

The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputies find human remains in burned vehicle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting an investigation after human remains were found inside an abandoned vehicle in Silver Springs on Wednesday, October 12. According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue in Silver Springs at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL

Community Policy