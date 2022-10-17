Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Reynolds, DeJear differ on eminent domain use for Carbon Capture Pipelines
During Monday night’s debate, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear were asked specifically about the use of eminent domain for the Carbon Capture Pipeline projects planned across the state of Iowa. The issue has been a painful one for many landowners who are not happy...
iowa.media
Sixth graders handle plants, animals in Ag in the Classroom
Students in Carla Wood’s sixth grade class at the Perry Middle School braved Tuesday’s cold wind in order to receive some hands-on farm experience in the Agriculture in the Classroom program, sponsored by the Dallas County Farm Bureau. Wood planned the afternoon event with help from Dallas County...
iowa.media
What to know as early voting begins in Iowa
County auditors can begin mailing out absentee ballots to Iowans who have requested one as early voting begins in the 2022 general election. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday for the Nov. 8 general election, in which Iowans will make their choices in races...
iowa.media
FAMiLY Leader endorses Bird for Attorney General
The FAMiLY Leader is proud to endorse Brenna Bird for Iowa attorney general, asserting that Bird will defend Iowa laws and constitutional order if elected on Nov. 8. “With the radical pro-abortion, anti-family stance of the Biden Administration, it is more important than ever to have an attorney general who will stand for the protection of life and against radical gender ideology,” stated Chuck Hurley, vice president and chief counsel for The FAMiLY Leader.
iowa.media
Iowa teachers’ union gives Iowa Democrat Party more than $500,000 in previous reporting cycle
The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) continued to be a major financial backer of Iowa Democrats during the previous reporting period for PACs and candidates. The teachers’ union contributed $542,000 to the Iowa Democrat Party from Aug. 16-Sept. 19. It also gave $25,000 to Deidre DeJear’s campaign for governor.
iowa.media
Reynolds, DeJear will meet Monday for only Iowa gubernatorial debate
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday, October 17 in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised...
iowa.media
REP. OSMUNDSON: Constitutional amendment on the ballot
Did you know that Iowa is one of only six states that do not recognize our Second Amendment rights in their constitutions? It may seem hard to believe, but Iowa, which adopted “shall issue” Permits to Carry Weapons in 2010 and became a “constitutional carry” state in 2021, shares that dubious distinction with California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Minnesota.
iowa.media
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County, marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
iowa.media
DeJear declines to speak in support of any abortion restrictions, doesn’t oppose ‘late-term abortions’
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds asked her Democrat opponent, Deidre DeJear, if she supports any restrictions on abortion at all, or if she supports abortion up until the moment of birth. DeJear refused to provide any restrictions she supports. “Do you believe then that a woman can abort a baby right...
iowa.media
Secretary Pate to cast vote in Cedar Rapids on first day of absentee voting
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his family will cast ballots for the November 2022 general election in person at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, which is the start of the absentee voting period. October 19 marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their...
iowa.media
Lid’s Bar & Grill named winner of the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 20th annual contest for Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in the state of Iowa
A car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice.
iowa.media
Council rejects single bid on Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project
The City Council of Webster City sent the Lincoln Drive Reconstruction Project back to the bid process Monday when it rejected the single bid received by the city. On Track Construction, LLC, of Nevada, bid $1,625,495, which was $504,114 over the engineer’s estimate of $1,121,381.50, according to the council agenda packet.
iowa.media
DON’T KNOW MUCH BIOLOGY: DeJear condemned bill to protect women’s sports
Earlier today we told you about the high school girl who suffered serious head and neck injuries in a volleyball match due to a biological boy being allowed to compete. The boy, who identifies as a girl, spiked the ball over the net and it hit the girl in the head.
iowa.media
ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
iowa.media
Iona Thornburg of Perry
Iona Thornburg, 100, of Perry passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held in the Peoples Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Iona Marie...
