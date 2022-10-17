Read full article on original website
Iowa teachers’ union gives Iowa Democrat Party more than $500,000 in previous reporting cycle
The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) continued to be a major financial backer of Iowa Democrats during the previous reporting period for PACs and candidates. The teachers’ union contributed $542,000 to the Iowa Democrat Party from Aug. 16-Sept. 19. It also gave $25,000 to Deidre DeJear’s campaign for governor.
FAMiLY Leader endorses Bird for Attorney General
The FAMiLY Leader is proud to endorse Brenna Bird for Iowa attorney general, asserting that Bird will defend Iowa laws and constitutional order if elected on Nov. 8. “With the radical pro-abortion, anti-family stance of the Biden Administration, it is more important than ever to have an attorney general who will stand for the protection of life and against radical gender ideology,” stated Chuck Hurley, vice president and chief counsel for The FAMiLY Leader.
Reynolds, DeJear will meet Monday for only Iowa gubernatorial debate
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday, October 17 in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised...
Debate: Reynolds highlights tax cuts, DeJear calls for investing in schools
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, and Democrat Deidre DeJear participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate Oct. 17, 2022, at Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) In their only televised debate, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her record of managing the state budget as Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear called for more investments to address Iowa’s problems.
Secretary Pate to cast vote in Cedar Rapids on first day of absentee voting
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his family will cast ballots for the November 2022 general election in person at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, which is the start of the absentee voting period. October 19 marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their...
DON’T KNOW MUCH BIOLOGY: DeJear condemned bill to protect women’s sports
Earlier today we told you about the high school girl who suffered serious head and neck injuries in a volleyball match due to a biological boy being allowed to compete. The boy, who identifies as a girl, spiked the ball over the net and it hit the girl in the head.
ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
Reynolds, DeJear differ on eminent domain use for Carbon Capture Pipelines
During Monday night’s debate, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear were asked specifically about the use of eminent domain for the Carbon Capture Pipeline projects planned across the state of Iowa. The issue has been a painful one for many landowners who are not happy...
REP. OSMUNDSON: Constitutional amendment on the ballot
Did you know that Iowa is one of only six states that do not recognize our Second Amendment rights in their constitutions? It may seem hard to believe, but Iowa, which adopted “shall issue” Permits to Carry Weapons in 2010 and became a “constitutional carry” state in 2021, shares that dubious distinction with California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Minnesota.
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act
The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
Lid’s Bar & Grill named winner of the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 20th annual contest for Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in the state of Iowa
A car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice.
How Iowans can keep their investments safe from inflation
DES MOINES – In September, inflation rose 0.4% and 8.2% compared to this time last year. This has many people wondering what’s the best way to protect their investments from inflation. Mark Triplett, a Financial Professional from Triplett-Westendorf Financial Group in Ankeny, said that many clients are worried...
BACON CREEK PARK TROUT RESTOCKING SET FOR OCT. 24TH
THE IOWA D-N-R’S FALL TROUT STOCKING GETS UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY WITH SEVERAL STOPS AROUND THE STATE IN THE COMING WEEKS. THE D-N-R PLANS TO RESTOCK THE LAKE IN BACON CREEK PARK IN SIOUX CITY NEXT MONDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, AT 1:30 P.M. FISHERIES SUPERVISOR MIKE STEUCK SAYS THEY’LL STOCK 18 LAKES...
