Robstown, TX

Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans

Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Phoenix

Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Arizona

As Election Day approaches, Arizona races very well could decide the national political landscape. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Phoenix.Why it matters: Arizona voters will decide on a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general, each of whom is expected to make consequential decisions about abortion, elections, the economy and more. Meanwhile: Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington view Arizona as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate.Voting in metro Phoenix There are many ways to cast your ballot...
ARIZONA STATE
The El Paso Times

Historic transportation infrastructure funding is pivotal in moving El Paso and Far West Texas forward: Sen. Cesar Blanco

El Paso is the 24th largest city in the United States, home to the largest bilingual and bi-cultural workforce in the West and is on a favorable trajectory by almost all measures. Positioned at a 400-year-old transportation and trade hub in the Southwest, El Paso's transportation infrastructure needs major updates to remain effective.
EL PASO, TX

