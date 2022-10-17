Read full article on original website
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.
nypressnews.com
Mall of America tests ‘weapons detection system’ on shoppers after Nike shooting
Some shoppers at the largest mall in the US are being forced to empty their pockets before they can empty their wallets — as officials test out a new “weapons detection system.”. The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. is rolling out the airport-style security after gunfire rang...
ems1.com
Paramedics respond after 'One Chip Challenge' makes Minn. children sick
EDINA, Minn. — School staff members and paramedics treated several Edina middle school students Friday after the children attempted the “One Chip Challenge,” which is also known as the “Paqui One Chip Challenge,” Fox9 reported. EMS providers responded to a call at South View Middle...
Target puts toothbrushes, toothpaste behind security glass at downtown store
Mouthcare products including toothbrushes and toothpaste are the latest items that have gone behind locked security glass at the downtown Minneapolis Target store. The addition of more security glass in the aisles of Target's "flagship" Minnesota store has attracted comment from shoppers on social media, with an employee telling Bring Me The News that staff were never told the reason, but speculated that it was to deter "rising thefts."
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student
An ex-Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a former student of his and having inappropriate contact with others. Charges filed this week accuse Craig Hollenbeck, 51, from Minneapolis, of interacting with the student through text messages, social media, Facetime and in-person meetings. The complaint states the investigation...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Sister of Gabriel Mendoza, killed in Uptown bar shooting, asks people to check social media for clues
MINNEAPOLIS -- The family of a bouncer says your social media could hold a clue about his shooting.Somebody killed 23-year-old Gabriel Mendoza at a restaurant and bar in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood late Sunday night. His sister told WCCO, her younger brother had a huge heart and made it his life's mission to be there for people in need. "He was a coach and a mentor for other young men around his age who were struggling and he was doing a lot just to help others and to help the community," she said. WCCO is not naming the victim's sister as...
Building Design & Construction
New building in Minnesota raises bar for Medical Examiner offices
Last November, a team led by LEO A DALY completed a new medical examiner office building for Hennepin County in Minnesota that has been recognized as a one-of-its-kind facility in the U.S. The $53 million, 64,000-sf building, located in Minnetonka, Minn., is serving as both a regional center of excellence and a nationwide destination for professional education. It replaces an office that, in 2021, investigated a record 10,000 deaths, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
fox9.com
St. Paul man sentenced in frightening kidnapping in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced for a kidnapping at gunpoint in February in which he took his ex-girlfriend across state lines and held her for more than a day until police were able to intervene. Derrick Fasig pled guilty in federal court over the...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Is stop-start technology really beneficial for your vehicle?
MINNEAPOLIS – A unique feature in newer cars has many drivers turned off, even though it's meant to save them money. As cars await green lights across the United States, many sit in silence with their engines taking a breather."At first it's a little unnerving," said Lisa Smude. "You get to a stoplight and all of a sudden your car like cuts off.""I was like, 'Why is my car stopping,'" said Jon Mark.They're just two of millions of drivers that have the stop-start feature, meaning when their vehicle comes to a complete stop, the engine turns off until the brake is...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
fox9.com
Serial groper riding skateboard in Minneapolis, families warn
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In recent months some families in Minneapolis say a man on a skateboard has groped several young girls in the area. But they’ve been unable to identify the man, and while police are investigating, as of Tuesday night no one was in custody. Amy tells...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
103.7 THE LOON
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
Missing Lakeville woman found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 51-year-old Lakeville woman was found safe Wednesday morning. Thursday morning, officials thanked the community for sharing their posts and calling in with tips. Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist:
103.7 THE LOON
Comments / 0