Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”

21 HOURS AGO