Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”
John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
EW.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
iheart.com
HBO's "Succession" Season 4 - Trailer
I have been looking forward to the next season of HBO's Succession for what seems like forever, now a first look at season four in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White...
Collider
'The Peripheral' Title Sequence Sets the Scene for Chloë Grace Moretz-Led Sci-fi Series [Exclusive]
As we gear up to start watching the new dystopian Prime Video series The Peripheral, the streamer decided to share with Collider the title sequence ahead of the premiere on Friday. We can now share with you the intriguing opening credits that set the tone of the sci-fi series. Led by Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), the show centers around a girl who discovers that the simulated reality she’s been playing is actually real-life 2099 London, and this discovery puts her entire family in danger.
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
Sophie Turner: What To Watch If You Like The Game Of Thrones Star
Do Revenge and Game of Thrones are just a few of the great Sophie Turner films and TV shows available to stream. Find out what else you can watch her in.
The School for Good and Evil: Netflix's Fairy Tale Epic Lays the Groundwork for Fan-Demanded Sequel — Grade It!
If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
Albany Herald
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)
Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”
Albany Herald
‘Bupkis’: Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Ray Romano & More to Guest Star in Pete Davidson Comedy
Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis cast keeps getting more and more star-studded. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Simon Rex (What I Like About You), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) will guest star in the upcoming Peacock comedy, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond co-stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, the streamer announced October 19. Details about their characters have not yet been shared.
TV Fanatic
Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery
The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2. Adapted from “Dead...
The Handmaid's Tale season 5: UK release date, next episode, recaps and everything we know
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is heading our way, here's everything we know about the next instalment.
Comments / 0