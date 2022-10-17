Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
aseaofred.com
Liberty vs BYU Game Preview, Prediction
Liberty (6-1) plays host to BYU (4-3) on Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. It is one of the most anticipated games in school history and the largest crowd in the history of Williams Stadium is also expected. The Cougars are led by 7th year head coach Kalani...
aseaofred.com
Liberty Fall Sports Update: 10/19/22
The fall sports athletic calendar is underway with several Liberty teams in action. We will provide weekly updates on all of Liberty’s NCAA Division I teams competing this fall. CROSS COUNTRY. In its final tune-up for the ASUN Cross Country Championships, two-time defending conference champion Liberty put seven women...
aseaofred.com
For first time in school history, Liberty football has a game that is sold out
For the first time in school history, Liberty football will play in front of a home crowd that is officially considered a SELL OUT. Liberty made the announcement on Thursday as the Flames prepare to take on BYU this Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPNU.
lhspatriotpress.com
Matt Stuart hired as Liberty’s athletic director
During the last few months, Liberty’s administration has faced challenging decisions regarding the position of a designated athletic director. Over the summer, the school district decided to remove Liberty’s athletic director due to budget cuts. Nonetheless, after realizing how important an athletic director is, Matt Stuart was hired to fill the role.
Lynchburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Lynchburg. The Kenston Forest School volleyball team will have a game with Virginia Episcopal School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. The Amherst County High School volleyball team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Roanoke, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The Lord Botetourt High School football team will have a game with Northside High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Lord Botetourt High School football team will have a game with Northside High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Covington, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Covington. The Narrows High School volleyball team will have a game with Covington High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Narrows High School volleyball team will have a game with Covington High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
Franklin News Post
Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
WSET
Big temperature swings ahead after cold start to week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the first time in a while, we have no frost or freeze warnings in our section of the Commonwealth. Not because it isn’t cold; quite the opposite! Thursday is actually the coldest morning we will see over this rather chilly stretch. But, thanks...
wakg.com
Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
altavistajournal.com
Local pastor to hold special concert to raise money for his church building fund
Country music lovers are no doubt looking forward to the October 29 performance of former Nashville recording artist and Virginia native John Sines, Jr. who will be in concert at the Cavalier Theatre in Forest for a special fundraising event, with special guest Zach Burnette. Sines made a big splash...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WSLS
Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
Employers push to hire seasonal workers following months of high unemployment
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As the holiday season approaches, shipping centers and retailers are pushing to hire more workers for seasonal jobs after months of high unemployment. Radial Fulfillment Center in Martinsville made an announcement on Tuesday that they’re looking to hire more than 400 seasonal workers and they hope some will stay for full-time […]
