WCAX
Restored St. Michael’s College cupola has new home on campus
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The iconic St. Michael’s College cupola has a new home on campus. The cupola, which is featured on the school’s logo, sat atop Founders Hall for more than a century before it was taken down in May 2021. Founders Hall was the oldest building...
vermontbiz.com
Pepin promoted to AVP and credit administration officer at Community National
Community National Bank(link is external) has announced that Amanda Pepin of Troy has been promoted to assistant vice president and credit administration officer. Pepin joined the bank’s credit administration department in 2008 as a credit analyst. In 2015, she was promoted to senior credit analyst and in 2019 to credit administration officer. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and has continually expanded her education through the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She also enrolls in courses through the Risk Management Association.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
vermontbiz.com
Curtis Fund announces new board of directors leadership, members
The Curtis Fund(link is external), a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation that provides postsecondary scholarships to Vermont students, has appointed a new president and three new members to its board of directors. Amy Mellencamp has been named president of the board of directors. Newly appointed members include Seth Bowden, Hillary Burrows and Joan Goldstein.
Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy
In a letter to Town Manager Josh Arneson, Kendall Chamberlin wrote he was resigning because he opposed the town’s recent decision to increase the fluoride level to comply with the state Department of Health’s recommendation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond’s longtime water superintendent resigns after fluoride controversy.
A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs
Data shows that Vermonters are sitting in hospital beds because they can’t find subacute care. Hospital officials say the trend is straining their emergency departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: A rise in patients awaiting long-term care beds is crowding Vermont’s ERs.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council discusses efforts to redistrict UVM students
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council provided an update on the planned ward redistricting efforts during Monday night's meeting. Councilmembers said the main concern with redistricting is figuring out how to fairly split up the college student population in Burlington by not overloading one ward. Ward 8 is currently...
vermontbiz.com
National Life names Daphne Larkin external communications and media relations director
Vermont Business Magazine National Life Group named Daphne Larkin external communications and media relations director as of October 3. Larkin joins National Life Group after 14½ years at Norwich University, where she most recently served as director of media relations and community affairs. Prior to that, she was a freelance writer and journalist.
Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’
Randolph Union High School has become the center of an international right-wing media firestorm after a story published by WCAX in September featured a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community forum postponed after ‘threatening phone calls’.
WCAX
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A major affordable housing project in heart of Waterbury is on the line in a special election to be held next week. Only about 1,500 voters in the village utility district will cast ballots on the project which could have implications for the whole town. Ask...
vermontbiz.com
Maple Broadband/WCVT partnership gets $9.1 million grant to fund expansion in Addison County
Public Private Partnership Project Will Accelerate Fiber-Optic Broadband Build To Some Rural Addison County Communities. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) recently approved a $9.1 million grant to Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT), in partnership with Maple Broadband, to expand fiber-optic broadband in parts of Addison, Bridport, Ferrisburgh, New Haven, Panton, Waltham, and Weybridge. The source of the grant funding is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Upper Valley Everyone Eats returns to Gifford in October
VermontBiz Gifford will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats this month on Tuesday, October 25 between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s South Parking lot. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation. To reserve a meal or for any other questions, please contact Gifford Community Relations Coordinator, Katja Evans at 802-728-2377.
WCAX
Rabid animals on the increase in Chittenden County
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are warning residents of Chittenden County about a higher-than-expected number of wild animals testing positive for rabies. In a typical year, the Vermont Department of Health says they expect to see only one or two animals test positive for rabies in the county, and typically those cases are in bats.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
vermontbiz.com
NorthCountry Federal Credit Union funds solar powered affordable housing in Hardwick
From left to right, Jim Lovinsky (Lamoille Housing Partnership Executive Director,) Tess Milner (Lamoille Housing Partnership Board of Trustee Secretary,) Floyd Nease NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Board of Trustee. The trio's backdrop is Village Center Apartments in Hardwick, which will benefit from increased solar power generation capacity with the awarded funding. Village Center Apartments experienced a devastating fire in July and is scheduled for completion in summer 2023. Courtesy photo.
WCAX
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 2 hours...
Tom Mehuron finally speaks!
Tom Mehuron finally speaks!
Tom Mehuron was the owner and manager of Mehuron’s Market for just over 40 years. Last year he passed the baton to his stepson, Bruce Hyde Jr. who is the fourth generation of family to continuously own and operate the business. He and the Mehuron family are a big part of the history of this Valley. It has taken me a year and a half, however, to get my husband to be one of the subjects of my articles. He finally relented on a rainy day at camp when there wasn’t much else to do. But when he started reminiscing, he went on for a while, “Waitsfield in the 60s wasn’t much different than driving through downtown Roxbury now. One small store. A bunch of people doing whatever they could to make a living. And not a lot of fancy houses. Of course, we had a more scenic village but car-traffic-wise, not much different.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
vermontbiz.com
Chittenden County seeing a high number of animals with rabies
Residents are urged to take steps to keep themselves and pets safe. Vermont Business Magazine Residents in Chittenden County are being urged to take precautions due to a higher-than-expected number of ground-dwelling animals in the county testing positive for rabies, a deadly viral disease that infects mammals, including humans. Since...
