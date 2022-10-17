ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club holds grand opening event

Facility dedicated, named for longtime supporters Wallace and Emmadell Vernon. After moving locations time after time for years, the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove finally has a permanent home. Located on 206 Laura St., the Boys & Girls Club were proud to hold their grand opening ceremony starting...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Heritage Festival returns to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove

After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Moose Lodge raises funds for PWA with Bras for a Cause

Men of the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge strutted their stuff in bedazzled and blinged-out bras on Saturday night. The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge held a Bras for a Cause bra decorating contest and auction to raise money for the Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit organization that helps affected by cancer. The event kicked off with an Italian dinner for $7 a plate followed up with the bra auction and certificate presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend. The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.
KILLEEN, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas High School student sets positive example

Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas BBQ joints short on turkey, modifying menus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Turkey is being taken off the menu at some local restaurants amid a nationwide turkey shortage caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). With the holidays around the corner, one Waco-area restaurant is making adjustments to ‘meat’ the needs of customers. “It hasn’t been...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX

Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
GEORGETOWN, TX

