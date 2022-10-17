Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club holds grand opening event
Facility dedicated, named for longtime supporters Wallace and Emmadell Vernon. After moving locations time after time for years, the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove finally has a permanent home. Located on 206 Laura St., the Boys & Girls Club were proud to hold their grand opening ceremony starting...
coveleaderpress.com
Heritage Festival returns to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove
After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.
KWTX
Vets Fest to help raise funds for Central Texas veteran celebrations, ceremonies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale. Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings,...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Moose Lodge raises funds for PWA with Bras for a Cause
Men of the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge strutted their stuff in bedazzled and blinged-out bras on Saturday night. The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge held a Bras for a Cause bra decorating contest and auction to raise money for the Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit organization that helps affected by cancer. The event kicked off with an Italian dinner for $7 a plate followed up with the bra auction and certificate presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend
KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend. The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas High School student sets positive example
Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to discuss chamber funding, rezoning, HOTDA agreement, barbecue grills
The Copperas Cove city council is holding a workshop and meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the workshop starting at 5 p.m. and the meeting starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the council chambers located at 508 S. 2nd St. and will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel and on local Spectrum Channel 10.
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
KWTX
Central Texas BBQ joints short on turkey, modifying menus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Turkey is being taken off the menu at some local restaurants amid a nationwide turkey shortage caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). With the holidays around the corner, one Waco-area restaurant is making adjustments to ‘meat’ the needs of customers. “It hasn’t been...
fox44news.com
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco
The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan.
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
