Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
Men’s soccer bounces back with win
The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team defeated No. 19 ranked Southern Nazarene 1-0 in Hays on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Tigers netted their lone goal at the end of the first half and held strong against a spraying of shots by the Crimson Storm in the second half to move into first place alone in the GAC/MIAA standings. FHSU improved to 8-4-4, 6-2-2 GAC/MIAA while SNU fell to 7-5-3, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA.
tigermedianet.com
Women’s soccer seventh in first regional rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 19). For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
tigermedianet.com
Tigers edge out Crimson Storm
The Fort Hays State Tigers men’s soccer team was back home Thursday to take on the No. 19 Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. The Crimson Storm and Tigers entered the game tied atop the GAC standings with 17 points apiece with the winner clinching a spot in the GAC Tournament to be played the first week of November.
tigermedianet.com
CSD students win first place trophy at state competition
For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan, Kansas. Second-year...
tigermedianet.com
FHSU Student Organization Feature – Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS)
According to Tigerlink, the Fort Hays Association of Nursing Students (FHANS) is a constituent of the Kansas Association of Nursing Students which is overseen by the National Student Nursing Association. Allison Bockwinkel, FHANS president, expands on this statement with the group’s goals. “Our mission for this organization is to...
tigermedianet.com
Hays Symphony hosting a student soloist competition
Brian Buckstead, director of Hays Symphony Orchestra, is hosting an FHSU Concerto/Aria Competition as a challenge for student soloists. The winners will perform with the orchestra on their Feb. 18 Masterworks Concert. The application due date is Oct. 28, and auditions will be held on Dec. 4 in Palmer Hall,...
tigermedianet.com
Docking Institute releases 2022 retail market gap analysis survey
The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University was commissioned by Kansas Small Business Development Center’s FHSU Region to conduct a retail market gap analysis that covered 29 counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas. The survey focused on several marketplace dynamics in mostly rural Kansas, including...
Comments / 0