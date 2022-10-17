INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday (Oct. 19). For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO