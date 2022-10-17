Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
cxmtoday.com
QuestionPro Acquires SuiteCX, Creates First “Full Stack” CX Platform
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey and research services has acquired SuiteCX, the customer experience (CX) and journey mapping platform provider. The combination creates the first “full stack customer experience” platform that offers capabilities across the lifecycle of the customer experience, from Journey Mapping to Voice of the Customer programs to surveys, NPS and Reputation management, including workflows to manage both the inner and outer loops.
cxmtoday.com
Accenture & Sitecore Enhance Partnership to Help Firms Transform Digital Experiences
Accenture and Sitecore are enhancing their business partnership to help organizations accelerate their response to market changes and better meet customers’ evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce. “Ninety-five percent of executives globally are reporting their customers’ lives are changing faster than their businesses can. As a result, organizations...
ffnews.com
Currencycloud becomes preferred FX provider for Integrated Finance
Currencycloud, the experts simplifying business in a multi-currency world, has become a preferred FX partner for Integrated Finance, the London-based Fintech infrastructure platform that helps businesses build, expand and manage financial infrastructure, delivering easily integratable FX products for existing payment platforms. Integrated Finance helps Fintechs launch and scale their business,...
CoinTelegraph
Celestia Foundation raises $55M for modular blockchain architecture
Celestia Foundation announced on Oct. 18 that it had raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Capital, NFX, Protocol Labs, Figment, Maven 11, Spartan Group, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, as well as angel investors Balaji Srinivasan, Eric Wall and Jutta Steiner.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
Veritone Collaborates With This Web3 Platform For Block-Chain Powered Marketplace
Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders, collaborated with Veritone, Inc VERI, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform. The partnership will make a fast, easy and secure experience for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder, and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate blockchain transformation.
assetservicingtimes.com
AccessFintech bolsters Synergy platform
AccessFintech has expanded Synergy, its data collaboration network, now offering financial instrument global identifiers (FIGIs) on the platform. Those using FIGIs will be able to link their proprietary content and share data with organisations using alternative identifiers, removing licensing and cost barriers, the company says. FIGIs are globally-recognised open data...
assetservicingtimes.com
Adaptive partners with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading
Adaptive partners with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading. Global trading technology solution provider Adaptive Financial Consulting (Adaptive) has partnered with Google Cloud to improve capital markets trading. The collaboration follows Adaptive’s acquisition of low-latency trading technology provider Real Logic earlier this year, which provided the company with message...
CoinDesk
Investor Identity Co. Parallel Markets Is Live with 70 Financial Institutions, Aims for Retail Growth
Parallel Markets' digital "Passport" aims to make it easier for customers to invest across traditional banking and Web3 platforms. Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello says the platform is now live with 70 financial institutions and the goal is to expand to retail users. He's joined by Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk.
todaynftnews.com
Shopify now extends support to Tezos NFTs through Taco Loyalty Automation Tool
In a recent announcement made by Taco Labs Inc., it has been revealed that the leading software development firm’s Web3 automation tool, Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation, has carried out the successful integration of the Tezos blockchain. This integration allows the extension of support to the Tezos NFTs on Shopify.
getnews.info
PR Distribution is the Best Platform for Cryptocurrency or Blockchain Press Releases
In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, the need for effective marketing strategies is more important than ever before. At the forefront of this trend are the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, which have capitalized on the power of the internet to reach a global audience. Through innovative technologies such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based platforms, these businesses have been able to rapidly grow their customer base and promote their products and services with minimal effort. However, as the competition in these spaces has increased, developing effective marketing strategies has become paramount. In particular, one powerful method that can help your blockchain or cryptocurrency business stand out from the crowd is press release distribution. By collaborating with an established distribution service provider, you can increase your visibility by getting your press releases in front of a wide range of relevant media outlets and potential customers. By taking advantage of this simple strategy, you can help ensure that your business reaches its full potential in this exciting new landscape.
ffnews.com
Tuum Strengthens AML Compliance Offering Through a Partnership with Salv
Tuum, the API-first and modular core banking platform, announces a new partnership with Salv, the regtech company founded by Wise and Skype employees to combat financial crime. The partnership enables Tuum to add anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities to its core banking platform. Additionally, the partnership addresses the discrepancies often found between time-to-market strategy and the quality of AML compliance. By working with Salv, Tuum’s customers now gain access to a fast, flexible and transparent AML platform with advanced monitoring, screening and risk-scoring solutions.
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
bitcoinist.com
CryptoKG platform – a reliable online platform that pays
How to choose a reliable online platform that pays money and provides favorable conditions for making money on cryptocurrency? Let’s consider this using the CryptoKG crypto exchange as an example. Legality of the platform operation. The first step is to check how legally the cryptocurrency exchange operates, whether it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Allpay Enhances Financial Inclusion Efforts with Open Banking Technology
UK-headquartered payments Fintech, allpay Limited, have teamed up with Salt Edge, a key player in Open Banking services, to enable businesses to offer customers, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a convenient payment experience, being a part of the larger financial inclusion initiative of the firm. allpay was launched in...
u.today
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Says Ripple Now Takes Brand New Approach to Work: Details
David Schwartz, who was among the creators of the XRP Ledger and is now the chief technology officer of Ripple, has taken to Twitter to share with his subscribers that over the past few years, the blockchain behemoth has been following a new strategy compared to how it had worked before that.
fintechnexus.com
Borderless Money delivers societal change via regenerative finance
You’ve heard of DeFi, TradFi, and even SoFi; now get ready for ReFi. That’s not short for refinancing but regenerative finance, and it has the chance to change how worthwhile causes raise funds from the corporate sector. The concept is being developed by Borderless Money, a new company...
privatebankerinternational.com
Banco Santander and Forgepoint collaborate on cybersecurity investment
Banco Santander and venture capital firm Forgepoint Capital have announced a strategic alliance to drive cybersecurity investment and innovation across the world. The creation of Forgepoint Capital International (FPCI), a new venture capital management firm focusing on Europe, Latin America, and Europe;. Santander will participate in the next North American...
