Twenty-one hours later: On with the show, this is it. Since the original Game 5 was rained out and the Yankees got an extra day, the team has decided to eschew Jameson Taillon for Nestor Cortes on short rest. The lefty wasn’t quite at his best on Friday, allowing two runs in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Still, we know what his ceiling is and how he can take over a game, and in one as pivotal as Game 5, it absolutely makes sense for him to be the move. Should you advance, Game 1 of a best-of-seven is the game that matters the least, so the risk of a weaker starter — like Taillon — is somewhat hedged.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO