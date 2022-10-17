Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will face off in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton homer, Yankees eliminate Guardians to advance to ALCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton each homer for New York in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS to beat Cleveland.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Yankees reaching ALCS
The New York Yankees are going to the ALCS after knocking off the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium (the game was moved from Monday to Tuesday due to rain, with the decision made very late on Monday night). The Yankees didn’t...
New York Yankees ALCS gear now available; Here’s how to get it
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. Yankees’ ALCS gear is now available at Fanatics. Yankees...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 5: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Twenty-one hours later: On with the show, this is it. Since the original Game 5 was rained out and the Yankees got an extra day, the team has decided to eschew Jameson Taillon for Nestor Cortes on short rest. The lefty wasn’t quite at his best on Friday, allowing two runs in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Still, we know what his ceiling is and how he can take over a game, and in one as pivotal as Game 5, it absolutely makes sense for him to be the move. Should you advance, Game 1 of a best-of-seven is the game that matters the least, so the risk of a weaker starter — like Taillon — is somewhat hedged.
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce roster for ALCS against Houston
We’re hours from the start of the ALCS between New York and Houston, and the Yankees have released the 26-man roster that will take on the Astros. Here’s the group who will aim to capture New York’s first pennant since 2009:. Catchers: Jose Trevino, Kyle Higashioka (2)
26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday
According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ heart-pounding history with ALDS Game 5
The ticking of the clock moves us ever closer to the decisive Game 5 of the Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians. By the end of the night (weather-permitting), we will know whether or not the Yankees’ pitching staff will be game-planning for the Houston lineup in the ALCS or golf course-planning for the offseason. That’s the beauty of a winner-take-all rumble: There will be answer, and that will be that.
