Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 16 Best PowerShell Commands (Cmdlets) You Must Know
Most of us prefer PowerShell due to its automation capabilities. It's a command-line shell with a fully developed scripting language. You can use the built-in cmdlets or write your own script to automate the administrative tasks of Windows and other compatible operating systems. It allows you to do everything that you can do with the GUI apps and more.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
hackernoon.com
Customizing MariaDB Docker Images
Frequently, I have to deploy MariaDB for development on my working laptop, a. devices. I try to use Docker when possible to reduce clutter on these machines—it’s very easy to create and delete containers without having to deal with installation and uninstallation procedures. MariaDB publishes. for all the...
Django Vs Laravel: The Ultimate Comparison Guide (2022)
If you are looking for a Laravel vs Django for beginners guide, you got to the right place. Web development has received much attention due to various frameworks, features, and functions. Despite its popularity and increased desire for adaptable development, the developments are pretty quickly. Django and Laravel are two back-end development technologies widely used in the web development era.
technewstoday.com
How to Check and Delete Existing File in Powershell
If you’re trying to delete a particular item regardless of the file type, you’ll have to first check whether it exists or not. Else, you’re likely going to encounter an unexpected error. Although checking and removing files is relatively easy using the Windows GUI, you still have...
The Windows Club
Best websites to download Free Audio Books
How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Printed Document History on Windows
Whether you want to check print history for your own reference or to see what others are printing from your system, it’s easy to find a list of previously printed files on Windows. Although the print queue in Windows displays your queued print jobs, it does not keep track...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
aiexpress.io
Google releases open-source security tool to centralize SBOM management
Open-source safety has emerged as a key theme in enterprise safety this yr. Following a wave of software program provide chain assaults, focusing on distributors like SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline, President Biden launched an Executive Order (EO) calling on organizations to create an correct software program invoice of supplies (SBOM).
PC Magazine
Save Time: How to Rename Multiple Files at Once in Windows
Here's the dilemma: You're stuck with dozens (or hundreds) of files in Windows that have unhelpful names. This typically happens with photos shot on a smartphone and then transferred to your computer, resulting in names like IMG1001 and IMG1002. You want to rename all of these files so the names make sense, but you don't want to waste time doing it one by one.
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
shiftedmag.com
The LinkedIn API: What You Need to Know
LinkedIn’s API gives developers access to a wealth of data that can be used to improve their applications. By using the LinkedIn API, you can get information about users, including their profile data, contact information, and more. You can also get data about companies, including their location, employees, and revenue. This data can be used to create more powerful applications or to improve existing ones.
What’s new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling launched this month, but there was one thing missing from these two great new phones. The Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 1 beta wasn’t available on them. This is changing with the release of the third QPR beta, which finally brings the latest Pixel series up to snuff with its predecessors. That isn’t everything that’s new with Beta 3, though. Here’s a dive into everything you can expect when you update.
PC Magazine
Dig Deeper Into Windows 11 With These 7 Task Manager Tips
PC power users have long made use of the Windows Task manager for insight into just what’s going on in their system. In Windows 11, the Task Manager is all new, with redesigned icons, a fresh-looking window, and new features that help you reduce the power draw of apps running in the background.
makeuseof.com
How to Install or Update PowerShell on Windows 11
Windows PowerShell is a command-line tool developed by Microsoft that helps you automate mundane tasks on your system. If you’re an avid Windows user who uses PowerShell on a regular basis, you'll want to use the most recent version of the tool. There are several ways to install or...
TechCrunch
Podcast app Pocket Casts goes open source
WordPress parent company Automattic acquired Pocket Casts last July, having been acquired by a group of public radio companies, including NPR, back in 2018. Pocket Casts is one of the most popular “podcatcher” apps outside the big tech ecosystems of Google, Apple, and Spotify, allowing users to search and subscribe to podcasts for free, with premium features such as desktop apps available for a fee.
New Tool Lets You Search Tons of Old CDs and Floppy Disks for Lost Media
The Internet Archive is a repository of terabytes of data from thousands of CDs and floppy discs, and some of it can be hard to sort through. Files in the archive could contain anything—music, text documents, ancient memes, and old flash animations—and until recently, the only way to figure out what data was on these ancient CDs was to download it and pray you had the software to render it into readable material. DiscMaster just changed all that.
Comments / 0