atozsports.com

NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says ‘fly Eagles fly’ ahead of Sunday night’s game in Philly

It seems that even former rivals are jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles’ bandwagon now. Ahead of the Eagles’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas coach Jason Garrett was a part of the NBC crew making predictions for the game. Despite having previously led the Cowboys for more than nine seasons, Garrett couldn’t overlook the undefeated Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team

After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
IRVING, TX

