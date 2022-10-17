Read full article on original website
Related
Outrage erupts over claim schools are installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats
A FALSE rumor claiming that schools are installing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats has sparked outrage once again - this time by a gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota. The myth has been peddled for months, often by parents who bizarrely suggested that schools want to accommodate...
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Glenn Youngkin had moderate Republicans fooled
Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in the Democratic-leaning state of Virginia last year in part by branding himself as a moderate conservative who declined to embrace the Trumpian way. Now he’s out in Arizona campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Trump-worshipping, hard-core 2020 election denier who spreads...
Judge: Trump knowingly made false legal claims about election
There is no credible debate over John Eastman’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat. The notorious Republican lawyer was a principle architect of the former president’s scheme, making Eastman a key target for Jan. 6 investigators. As regular readers may recall, this...
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate
Florida Democratic Congresswoman and Senate candidate Val Demings joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi moments after wrapping a contentious debate with incumbent Florida Senator Marco Rubio focused on abortion rights, gun safety, and more.Oct. 19, 2022.
Pennsylvania's largest newspaper endorses John Fetterman
The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pennsylvania's largest newspaper, is endorsing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.Oct. 17, 2022.
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system
On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
Florida man arrested for voting: ‘What is wrong with this state?’
Even after Florida Republicans approved a series of wildly unnecessary voter suppression measures last year, in the wake of a flawless statewide elections process in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it wasn’t enough. He also needed a new state office dedicated to pursuing election crimes, which would enjoy a generous, taxpayer-funded budget to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way.
Evan McMullin's Senate bid might signal a dangerous new trend
During an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Evan McMullin, who’s running for the Senate as an independent from Utah, proudly proclaimed that if he wins next month’s election, he will not caucus with either party. McMullin has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden for president. But his vow not to caucus with either party ended any hope that his disapproval for the Republican Party would translate into his working with Democrats.
Right-wing group behind ‘2000 Mules’ could face federal scrutiny
It’s a right-wing conspiracy theory so stupid that even Bill Barr, former President Donald Trump’s slavishly loyal attorney general, laughed it off. And now the group of grifters behind the “2000 Mules” election lies could be on the hook legally. It’s possible you have no clue...
Arrest videos show DeSantis’ right-wing authoritarianism up close
Earlier this week, I wrote about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ utter lack of self-awareness, evidenced in a rant he gave about Democrat-led cities resembling “Third World countries.”. The Republican has no room to criticize: He has despotic tendencies himself, and openly flaunts them. And now, thanks to body...
The nefarious ‘cabals’ that only Marsha Blackburn can see
Over the summer, as part of a broader Republican offensive against the FBI, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee went so far as to warn Fox News viewers of a “cabal” within the FBI that she said has politicized the agency’s work. Yesterday, as a Washington Post report...
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics
As Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declines to offer a GOP party platform, others including Sen. Rick Scott have put forth a widely criticized agenda. CPAC leader Matt Schlapp joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber in the final stretch before the midterms. Schlapp emphasizing McConnell’s strategy is “old school politics” and that inflation should be the primary concern of GOP candidates, saying Republicans must “tame the inflation tiger.”Oct. 20, 2022.
Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts
Alex Wagner explains how Louisiana Republicans are trying to change the meaning of "Black" so that legal requirements for considering Black voters in drawing voting districts are easier to evade.Oct. 20, 2022.
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?
Arizona's Kari Lake is just one of hundreds of Republican election deniers on the ballot this fall. This is why this election, and more importantly the day after the election, are so incredibly important. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country.Oct. 18, 2022.
Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Responding to young members of her caucus calling for generational change, Speaker Pelosi says “just win, baby. Just win.” She tells Mitchell, “Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do. But in some cases, there’s no substitute for experience.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting
MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to former Texas state senator Wendy Davis about the ongoing fight for reproduction rights. Davis and her 2013 11-hour filibuster against a restrictive Texas abortion law in 2013 are the focus of the first episode of a new MSNBC documentary series, "The Turning Point." Episode one, "Shouting Down Midnight," debuts Oct. 23 on MSNBC and Peacock.Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display
As the House Jan. 6 committee and DOJ continue to investigate crimes committed on January 6th, the large conservative conference CPAC hosted a bizarre “performance art” piece featuring a convicted rioter in a mock jail cell. Melber asks Matt Schlapp, the chairman of CPAC, whether the display “glorifies the people who are convicted of storming the Capitol.” Schlapp seeming to deny any knowledge of the display and saying: “At CPAC thousands come together and we let them rent booths and they are allowed to express themselves,” adding that individual “has the right to express their views.”Oct. 20, 2022.
