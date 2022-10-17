ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes

At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Glenn Youngkin had moderate Republicans fooled

Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in the Democratic-leaning state of Virginia last year in part by branding himself as a moderate conservative who declined to embrace the Trumpian way. Now he’s out in Arizona campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a Trump-worshipping, hard-core 2020 election denier who spreads...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Judge: Trump knowingly made false legal claims about election

There is no credible debate over John Eastman’s central role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 defeat. The notorious Republican lawyer was a principle architect of the former president’s scheme, making Eastman a key target for Jan. 6 investigators. As regular readers may recall, this...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system

On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Florida man arrested for voting: ‘What is wrong with this state?’

Even after Florida Republicans approved a series of wildly unnecessary voter suppression measures last year, in the wake of a flawless statewide elections process in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it wasn’t enough. He also needed a new state office dedicated to pursuing election crimes, which would enjoy a generous, taxpayer-funded budget to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Evan McMullin's Senate bid might signal a dangerous new trend

During an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Evan McMullin, who’s running for the Senate as an independent from Utah, proudly proclaimed that if he wins next month’s election, he will not caucus with either party. McMullin has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden for president. But his vow not to caucus with either party ended any hope that his disapproval for the Republican Party would translate into his working with Democrats.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

Arrest videos show DeSantis’ right-wing authoritarianism up close

Earlier this week, I wrote about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ utter lack of self-awareness, evidenced in a rant he gave about Democrat-led cities resembling “Third World countries.”. The Republican has no room to criticize: He has despotic tendencies himself, and openly flaunts them. And now, thanks to body...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Under the bus? CPAC leader differs with ‘no agenda McConnell’ over ‘old-school’ tactics

As Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declines to offer a GOP party platform, others including Sen. Rick Scott have put forth a widely criticized agenda. CPAC leader Matt Schlapp joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber in the final stretch before the midterms. Schlapp emphasizing McConnell’s strategy is “old school politics” and that inflation should be the primary concern of GOP candidates, saying Republicans must “tame the inflation tiger.”Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Responding to young members of her caucus calling for generational change, Speaker Pelosi says “just win, baby. Just win.” She tells Mitchell, “Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do. But in some cases, there’s no substitute for experience.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting

MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to former Texas state senator Wendy Davis about the ongoing fight for reproduction rights. Davis and her 2013 11-hour filibuster against a restrictive Texas abortion law in 2013 are the focus of the first episode of a new MSNBC documentary series, "The Turning Point." Episode one, "Shouting Down Midnight," debuts Oct. 23 on MSNBC and Peacock.Oct. 19, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

As the House Jan. 6 committee and DOJ continue to investigate crimes committed on January 6th, the large conservative conference CPAC hosted a bizarre “performance art” piece featuring a convicted rioter in a mock jail cell. Melber asks Matt Schlapp, the chairman of CPAC, whether the display “glorifies the people who are convicted of storming the Capitol.” Schlapp seeming to deny any knowledge of the display and saying: “At CPAC thousands come together and we let them rent booths and they are allowed to express themselves,” adding that individual “has the right to express their views.”Oct. 20, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy