socketsite.com
Light-Filled Inner Mission Loft Approaches Its 2014 Price
Purchased for $711,000 in November of 2013, the one-bedroom unit #17 at 350 Alabama Street, a “light-filled oasis with views to the west and Twin Peaks” in the “vibrant and hip Inner Mission,” resold for $780,000 in December of 2014, representing appreciation of 9.7 percent in just over a year, despite the “short-term hold” and the unit having being “used,” as is typical when the market is actually appreciating.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Bay Area Home Sale Prices Still Falling?
The latest figures from Zillow show home sale prices in Palo Alto have dropped 7.1% since its highest point last year. It is one of the several examples in the region showing how home prices in the Bay Area continues to cool. "I think it's good," Stanford resident Trevor Hastie...
cottagesgardens.com
An Early-20th Century San Francisco Home Lists for $14.25M
Quentin Gallivan, the former CEO of BlueJeans Technology Company, is selling his San Fransisco Pacific Heights home. Gallivan purchased the home 20 years ago in October 2022 for $7.2 million, according to Dirt. Gallivan and his wife listed the home in 2018 for $700,000 less than it is listed for now, but after six months with no bidders, they leased it out. The tech tycoon, whose cloud-based videoconferencing company was acquired by Verizon for half a billion dollars in 2020, is asking $14,250,000.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New One of A Kind Home with Designer Finishes in Belmont California hits The Market for $5.695 Million
2280 Ralston Ave, Belmont, California is a brand-new contemporary masterpiece exudes meticulous attention to detail, exemplary craftsmanship, and designer finishes throughout. This Home in Belmont offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2280 Ralston Avenue, please contact Jim Arbeed (Phone: 650-558-4248) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Washington Examiner
Money down the tubes: San Francisco to spend $1.7 million on one public restroom
Residents near a San Francisco town square have been asking for a public restroom since 2016, and now, they will get their wish: a single stall costing $1.7 million in taxpayer funds. The project won’t be completed for another three years, so Noe Valley residents will continue to grapple with...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
sftravel.com
Where to Shop In San Francisco and Around the Bay Area
The City by the Bay is known far and wide for its world-class museums, top-notch culinary scene, and sheer scenic beauty—but those are not the only reasons to visit. From internationally famous luxury department stores to the abundance of locally made artisan items, San Francisco offers never-ending options when it comes to high-quality, one-of-a-kind fashion, home décor, and art pieces. Here are several top San Francisco shopping experiences you shouldn’t miss during your stay.
sfstandard.com
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
Eater
World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers
HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area home prices continue decline
San Jose, CA - A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering as the median home price in the region and across California has dropped. South Bay realtor, Renee Ross, has been trying to sell a small, 865 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home for nearly a month. Despite its Willow Glen address, there haven’t been any takers.
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
protocol.com
Chief just opened a private club for female execs in SF
Chief finally has a clubhouse in San Francisco, but don’t call it a coworking space. The 8,600 square feet do include conference rooms, one-person Zoom rooms, and open-plan seating, but it also has a bar, lounge seating, and — like Chief’s other clubhouses in New York, L.A., and Chicago — a piano.
Anatolian Kitchen Moving to New Palo Alto Address
The restaurant is opening at 340 California Ave following the closure of the its previous Palo Alto location.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murdering his secret lover.
