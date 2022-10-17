Quentin Gallivan, the former CEO of BlueJeans Technology Company, is selling his San Fransisco Pacific Heights home. Gallivan purchased the home 20 years ago in October 2022 for $7.2 million, according to Dirt. Gallivan and his wife listed the home in 2018 for $700,000 less than it is listed for now, but after six months with no bidders, they leased it out. The tech tycoon, whose cloud-based videoconferencing company was acquired by Verizon for half a billion dollars in 2020, is asking $14,250,000.

